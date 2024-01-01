Gartner Peer Insights Customer’s Choice Awards 2023
Learn why Fastly is the only WAAP vendor to receive the Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice distinction for five years in a row.
Security solutions overview
From initial Fastly Next-Gen WAF deployment to ongoing training and strategic support, our team of application security experts are here to help every step of the way. Whether you’re a small business with a one-person security team or a large enterprise, we partner with you for success.
Leverage key services to boost your security capabilities
Get proactive protection against cyber threats on your apps. Rest easy with 24/7/365 proactive attack detection and remediation, 15-minute SLA-backed critical security incident response, ongoing threat hunting, regular configuration maintenance, and more. Learn more
Lean on Fastly’s global Customer Security Operations Center for 24/7/365 support with a 15-minute critical security incident response SLA to respond to threats with help from Fastly’s application security professionals. Learn more
Tailor your Fastly security solutions to fit your unique needs. Get support integrating into your security software stack, building custom rules, guidance to inform your overarching security strategy, and more. Learn more.
Fastly security services help organizations at all stages of maturity achieve their security goals.
We augment your team by proactively managing, maintaining, and mitigating attacks on your Fastly security products.
We help your team prepare for and respond to attacks with support from the proven application security professionals in Fastly’s CSOC.
We provide bespoke solutions for your team by using our expertise in Fastly security products and technical prowess.
Our security experts are here to help. Contact us to learn more about these services.
Quickly and efficiently get blocking mode up and running in your applications. Let our team guide you on how best to implement your Fastly security products for your unique needs and infrastructure requirements.
Get the most out of your Fastly Next-Gen WAF with Continuity Essentials. This annual service provides introductory training and strategic guidance for your team.
Transition seamlessly from another security vendor to Fastly’s security products. Offload the complexity of migration as we identify your optimal deployment method and mirror your protection while finding opportunities to strengthen your security posture.
Ensure you operate under best practices. Get a review of your security posture and corresponding infrastructure to maximize your Fastly security products.
Get your team trained on best practices for using Fastly security products. Learn about our foundational security concepts and advanced tooling options.
Need help with something not listed here? Our Professional Services teams are on hand to help navigate more complex security scenarios and provide custom advice.
Learn why Fastly is the only WAAP vendor to receive the Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice distinction for five years in a row.
Stay ahead of web application threats with Fastly’s most complete security coverage offering. Expert protection, 24/7 peace of mind.Download the datasheet
Dive into the OWASP Top 10 web application security risks with helpful insights, examples, and strategies.Download the white paper
Prepare for and respond to suspected attacks with industry-leading support from Fastly security experts.Learn more