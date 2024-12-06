The future of business starts with developers

Learn more
CompanyThe team behind better online experiencesNetwork MapA new architecture for the modern internetIndustry Analyst RelationsSee what industry analysts say about FastlyNewsRecent updates and announcementsPlatformThe platform behind better, faster and more secure digital experiencesCustomer StoriesSee how the best of the web succeedEventsConnect with Fastly at an eventCareersJoin the team that's building a better internet

The Fastly Edge Cloud Platform

See All Products
Content Delivery (CDN)Deliver fast, personalized experiences globallyLive StreamingDeliver seamless live streaming experiencesStreaming Video (VoD)Deliver exceptional on-demand video experiencesMedia Shield Optimize multi-CDN deploymentsOn-the-Fly PackagerDynamically package on-demand video content in real timeImage OptimizerRapid image processing at the edgeLoad BalancerGranular control over routing decisionsTLS EncryptionReduce the complexity of TLS managementOrigin Connect Connect directly to FastlyIP AddressesEasily manage IP addressesHTTP/3 & QUICModern protocolsDomain Research APIInstant, accurate domain name discoveryObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees
Next-Gen WAFModern web app and API security, anywhereBot ManagementDetect and mitigate bot attacksDDoS ProtectionAutomated mitigation of disruptive and distributed attacksAPI SecuritySecure your API endpointsClient-Side ProtectionDefend against client-side attacksAI Bot ManagementStop AI bots from scraping website content
Edge ComputeTake your apps to the edge — our instant platform helps you build amazing experiences for your usersKey Value StoreThe fastest key value store you can get, but as easy to use as your familiar database toolsWebsockets & Fanout Real-time messaging, at global scale, with complete personalization and easy setupDeveloper SDKsProgram the same services we use to build Fastly productsEnterprise ServerlessThe most powerful serverless platform, built on open standards and integrated with Fastly’s full suite of productsAIAccelerate your AI workloads and improve efficiency with semantic cachingObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress feesProgrammable CacheGet full programmatic access to the same legendary caching that powers our CDN.MCP ServerAI-powered control for your Fastly services.
Real-time LoggingStream and analyze logs in real-timeEdge ObserverExplore live and historical traffic dataDomain InspectorAssess domain level insightsOrigin InspectorView complete origin to edge insightsAlertsCreate notifications for service-related metricsLog Explorer & InsightsInteract with actionable insights

Extraordinary services for exceptional results

See All Services
Professional ServicesExpert help to migrate or optimize your delivery serviceLive Entertainment ServicesLive streaming experiences that scale with your audiencesSupport PlansWorld class support from start to finishManaged CDNMaximized control and flexibilityManaged SecurityExpertly managed web application protectionCustomer SupportFastly Support helping you grow better, together

Innovative digital solutions

See all our solutions
Streaming MediaDeliver stellar live and on-demand streamingEmerging MediaHigh performance for emerging media brandsDigital PublishingReal-time journalism with improved reader experiencesRetail & eCommerceFast, personalized experiences at scaleFinancial ServicesIntegrated security to protect customer dataHigh TechInstantly scale your performance as you growTravel & HospitalityOnline tailored experiences for your guests and visitorsOnline EducationDeliver secure learning experiences at scaleGamingFuel your players’ next win with ultra-fast, secure game downloadsiGamingDeliver fast, secure, uninterrupted, and engaging gameplays at the edge
Infrastructure SavingsAchieve lower, more predictable cloud spendMulti-cloud OptimizationReduce complexity and unify cloud resourcesCustomer TrustLearn more about Fastly’s Customer Trust initiativesPrivacy EnablementLearn how to protect your user's dataSustainability DashboardSee your electricity use and GHG emissions for the Fastly platform

Empowering every developer to build incredible experiences

Try Fastly free
DevelopersBuild something amazing todayFast ForwardCreating a more trustworthy internetDev ToolsDev tools built for teams - with an edgeDeveloper SDKsProgram the same services we use to build Fastly productsCommunityJoin developers around the worldSign upCreate a free developer account

Help build a fast, safe, and engaging internet with Fastly

Why Partner with FastlyHelp deliver safe, fast and engaging experiencesCloud PartnersLearn about the benefits of combining Fastly with your cloud servicesChannel PartnersEnhance your offerings & capabilities with Fastly productsTechnology & Integration PartnersExplore our partner ecosystem
Partner Portal LoginAccess all your Fastly partner resourcesBecome a PartnerEnhance your business by reselling or referring Fastly productsFind a PartnerLet us help connect you with the right partner for your needs

Get Help with Fastly

DocumentationGet the most out of FastlyResource LibraryExplore data sheets, reports, and moreFastly AcademyHands on learning with Fastly productsLearning CenterLearn about Internet technologyBlogOur latest thoughts and ideasSecurity ResearchStronger security through researchFastly's POV Explore expert and industry insights
Support CenterHow can we help?Contact UsGet in touch today
Back to blog

Follow and Subscribe

Building Security Mindset in Engineering

Kevin Rollinson

Product Marketing Manager, Fastly

SecurityDevOps

Culture is everything when it comes to building a security mindset within an engineering organization. Without the right values in place, development and security teams often lack alignment, which can become a blocker for shipping projects and moving the business forward. 

In a recent roundtable discussion, our own Global Head of Security Product Strategy Zane Lackey and Chief Product Architect Sean Leach spoke with Forrester’s Sandy Carielli about the challenges and benefits of building a secure DevOps culture in an era of fast digital transformation. In short, the whole organization needs to see the value — and the real work to get there starts with trusting and empowering your people. Here are some highlights from their discussion:

1. Build trust between development and security teams

Development and security teams may not always see eye to eye, but from a relationship perspective, developers and DevOps teams need to trust not only their technology but the people they work with. At Fastly, we’ve taken steps to build trust by embedding security people into development teams — and developers into security teams — so they can all begin to work toward the same goals. This helps establish camaraderie, and trust naturally follows. The teams can then sit back and enjoy the value security brings to the lifecycle of applications — observability, protection, and visibility.

Sean believes that the best dollar-for-dollar ROI-spend is getting together socially with other teams — lunch over video chat or virtual happy hours. It gets teams talking, and they become invested both in security and how it affects their part of the business.

Building trust internally also benefits customers. Our collaborative structure means engineers and security work as a team, providing a seamless service to customers facing an urgent need to scale-up.

2. Find a way to say yes, together

Security has a reputation for saying no. Zane compares saying no to the office fire alarm, acknowledging that it’s there for a reason. But not to be set off every day.

To avoid other teams routing projects around security, the foundational building block has to be about finding a way to say yes, together. Security should enable a business to move forward. Figure out what the underlying function or capability is that your colleagues need. What is it that they require to get their job done? Once you understand the need, get out of the way. Whenever possible don’t just say no — deliver alternative solutions. Create safer ways for teams to perform the function or capability. If you give them a better way to get the job done, employees will actually use them. 

And by working with teams and considering factors such as policies, technology, architecture, and the whole flow, development and security will align for a secure application deployment.

3. Hire through the lens of security across your engineering organization

To eliminate the typical push and pull between security and development teams, Sean and Zane agree that probing for a security mindset during the interview process is key — no matter which side of the secure DevOps table a candidate sits on. The right security-minded candidates demonstrate a willingness to collaborate, keep an open mind, and work toward collective goals. 

Ask them how they’ve dealt with internal security/development conflict in the past. Empathy needs to be a core part of your team’s culture. So understanding the daily battles faced by your peers and being able to commiserate can help your teams form stronger bonds and be more successful in the long run. 

Again, it all comes back to trust. Having trustworthy teammates who understand the overall goals of the organization can bolster a culture of security.

4. Get everyone on board with security through internal marketing

Highly skilled security professionals spend most of their time with their heads down working on security engineering projects. One skill they often lack is knowing how to market their services internally. If they can make the rest of the organization aware of what they do, it will help create a culture of collaboration and trust. It will also extend the credibility of security throughout the whole DevOps environment.

This is where a security champions program adds real value. Security champions, and also developers championing security, drive education throughout the business. They teach people about the latest security tools and platforms — how they’re used and why they’re important. At Fastly, we have an entire Slack channel dedicated to the latest security research, techniques, and tools — and our people love that channel because it allows them to understand how we’re practicing the security we preach. 

For more on how to build tight-knit secure DevOps teams, watch the full conversation.

Ready to get started?

Get in touch with us today
Talk to an expert