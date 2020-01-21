Back to blog

Kevin is a member of the security product marketing team at Fastly, where he is responsible for the go-to-market strategy and execution of Fastly’s security portfolio. Kevin has been in the security industry since 2014, with experience in network, cloud, and web application security. Prior to Fastly, he worked at Cisco (OpenDNS) as the product marketing lead for Cisco’s DNS security products.

  • Introducing Response Security Service

    Kevin Rollinson

    Our new Response Security Service provides direct, 24/7 access to our Customer Security Operations Center to help you prepare for and respond when you suspect an attack.

    Security

  • Building Security Mindset in Engineering

    Kevin Rollinson

    Explore how leaders from both sides of the aisle have built thriving secure DevOps cultures by putting trust in people first.

    Security
    DevOps

  • CISOs in 2021: What's driving change? | Fastly

    Kevin Rollinson, Zane Lackey

    After a year of abrupt changes and urgent pivots, CISOs head into 2021 with a new set of challenges: implementing change at scale, accelerating transformation timelines, and reimagining secure app development in the age of APIs.

  • Signal Sciences named Visionary in 2020 Magic Quadrant for Web Application Firewalls for second year | Fastly

    Kevin Rollinson

    We believe Signal Sciences’ innovation earned them recognition in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for WAF, and it’s this kind of innovation that excites us as we merge forces — now that Signal Sciences is part of Fastly.

    Product
    Security

  • 5 tips for creating a secure DevOps culture

    Kevin Rollinson

    Integrating security into your DevOps cycle isn’t something that happens overnight. Here are five tips for building a culture in which secure DevOps can thrive, enabling your team to build secure apps quickly.

    Culture
    + 2 more
