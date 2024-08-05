5 Reasons Why You Should Attend Xcelerate Sydney

We have a great reason to get out of the office for just one day this winter. Fastly’s Xcelerate will bring together thought leaders, industry pioneers, and a curated group of your peers from all industries for a jam-packed day of innovation. You’ll learn, network, and grow together. (And it will be a lot of fun!) We have a whole list of reasons why Xcelerate in Sydney on 29 August 2024 is an absolute must.

1. It will be an intimate event

In other words, this is an exclusive event for your peers. Say goodbye to packed aisles and endless crowds – enjoy the opportunity to talk shop and hear from others who are working on similar projects as you. Meet new people, share a meal with old friends, and get ready to collaborate with the best and brightest. Your network will thank you!

2. It’s free!

What’s better than free? (Not much!) And who could say no to a free day of learning and networking? We’re not joking, this event will cost you nothing to attend. Yes, that includes a delicious breakfast, lunch, and post-event networking reception.

Free knowledge and free food? Need we say more!

3. Let’s get technical

Get ready to nerd out with your peers because we’re keeping our talk tracks technical and hands-on. We’re covering everything you need to know to keep your network fast, high-performing, and secure.

Take the day even further by experiencing peer-to-peer lunch discussions, an opportunity to hear from others about industry challenges or crowdsource solutions you can bring back to your team.

4. Hear from some of the biggest names in the industry

You’re going to be in very good company at Xcelerate. Brands like Canstar, Nine and Moonova will be joining Fastly experts on stage to discuss how they solve their daily challenges using Fastly’s technology.

5. One day only

There’s no other event like Xcelerate out there. If you miss it, that’s it! This curated group won’t ever be in the same room again discussing these topics, asking thought-provoking questions, and tossing out big ideas.

This is truly a one-time opportunity – lightning won’t strike twice!

See you there

Don’t miss out on Xcelerate – the must-attend event to learn how the world’s fastest edge cloud platform can help you boost performance, improve security, and create engaging websites and apps for your end users.