Shelly Kolvitz

Sr. Events Manager, Fastly

  • Join Us at Xcelerate LA: Connect, Learn, and Innovate

    Connect, learn, and innovate with Fastly at Xcelerate LA on May 14th. Unlock the power of a superior online experience with a series of inspiring sessions, live demos, and more!

  • 5 Reasons to attend Xcelerate NYC

    Interested in attending Xcelerate NYC? Join us and gain insights from industry leaders, engage in hands-on workshops, and expand your professional network.

  • 5 Reasons Why You Should Attend Xcelerate Sydney

    Don’t miss out on our inspiring event, Xcelerate Sydney. Join us and gain insights from industry leaders, engage in hands-on workshops, and network with peers.

  • 5 Reasons Why You Should Attend Xcelerate London

    Don’t miss out on our inspiring event, Xcelerate London. Join us and gain insights from industry leaders, engage in hands-on workshops, and network with peers.

  • Tell Your Boss These 5 Reasons Why You Should Attend Xcelerate SF

    Wondering if Xcelerate is right for you? Join us and gain insights from industry leaders, engage in hands-on workshops, and network with peers.

  • Join Fastly at Black Hat 2023

    Black Hat 2023 is just around the corner! Come visit the Fastly booth and join us for exciting presentations and giveaways.

