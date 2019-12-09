Events
Join Us at Xcelerate LA: Connect, Learn, and Innovate
Shelly Kolvitz
Connect, learn, and innovate with Fastly at Xcelerate LA on May 14th. Unlock the power of a superior online experience with a series of inspiring sessions, live demos, and more!Platform+ 3 more
5 Reasons to attend Xcelerate NYC
Shelly Kolvitz
Interested in attending Xcelerate NYC? Join us and gain insights from industry leaders, engage in hands-on workshops, and expand your professional network.EventsCompany news
5 Reasons Why You Should Attend Xcelerate Sydney
Shelly Kolvitz
Don’t miss out on our inspiring event, Xcelerate Sydney. Join us and gain insights from industry leaders, engage in hands-on workshops, and network with peers.Company newsEvents
Everything we announced at our first Fastly Special Event
Anil Dash
Fastly is making the internet better in an instant! In case you missed our first-ever special event for developers, check out all the highlights, features, and fun from the day!Company news+ 4 more
5 Reasons Why You Should Attend Xcelerate London
Shelly Kolvitz
Don’t miss out on our inspiring event, Xcelerate London. Join us and gain insights from industry leaders, engage in hands-on workshops, and network with peers.Company newsEvents
Tell Your Boss These 5 Reasons Why You Should Attend Xcelerate SF
Shelly Kolvitz
Wondering if Xcelerate is right for you? Join us and gain insights from industry leaders, engage in hands-on workshops, and network with peers.Company newsEvents
Fastly can teach you about the Wasm future in just 6 talks
Hannah Aubry
The future of the web is Wasm — here's why.Industry insights+ 3 more
Attention Aussie and Kiwi DevSecOps teams: Fastly Forward is back
Sianne Chen, Derek Rast
Fastly Forward is back, and you’re invited! Join us for the latest trends and innovations driving digital experience.Company newsEvents
Yes, of course we’re faster. But we’re also more secure.
Lakshmi Sharma
Stop choosing between speed and security. Here’s how Fastly customers get better security AND improve performance (and reduce complexity and save money too).Company news+ 6 more
Join Fastly at Black Hat 2023
Shelly Kolvitz
Black Hat 2023 is just around the corner! Come visit the Fastly booth and join us for exciting presentations and giveaways.Company news+ 3 more
Join Fastly at RSA Conference 2023
Julie Rockett
The 2023 RSA Conference is around the corner. Come visit the Fastly booth and join us for exciting presentations and giveaways.Company news+ 3 more
Privacy Week Ends, But Work Continues | Fastly
Anil Dash
Many companies across our industry agree that privacy is a human right. We love to hear that. At Fastly, we understand that privacy is just the right thing to doPrivacy+ 4 more
Kicking Off Privacy Week @ Fastly
Jana Iyengar
The internet is an unprecedented venue for connecting with others, transacting business, learning and expressing ourselves. However, some of the fundamental mechanics of the web lend themselves to surveillance technologies that track our behavior, interests and even personal relationships without our consent.PrivacyEvents
Delivering What Modern Broadcasters Need at IBC | Fastly
Noel Penzer
With streaming now the most common way for viewers to watch content, the modern broadcaster needs to focus on scalability, resiliency, and security.Events+ 2 more
A unified platform is the future of secure DevOps
Cassandra Dixon
Fastly and Signal Sciences have joined forces to build the next generation of web app and API security at the edge. Explore what makes our approach different, and how it will empower developers to build more securely than ever before.SecurityEvents
Fastly's Product Vision for 2021
Dana Wolf
We want to help you build the best user experiences confidently, securely, and quickly in the face of any challenge — and our 2021 product vision is designed with this in mind. Let’s dig in on our areas of focus.Company news+ 2 more
Three ways TLS 1.3 protects origin names
Patrick McManus
The newest version of Transport Layer Security, TLS 1.3, is faster, more robust, and more responsive than ever before. Explore three ways it will help HTTPS protect origin names for improved confidentiality.Security+ 2 more
Modernizing the internet with HTTP/3 and QUIC
Jana Iyengar
Fastly’s QUIC and HTTP/3 beta is coming soon. Join the waitlist and discover how these two new protocols solve the modern internet’s problems.Industry insightsEvents
Compute Demo: New Serverless Compute Environment | Fastly
Sean Leach
Watch our Compute demo, and see the possibilities of our new serverless compute environment.Product+ 2 more
How Rack and Roll lets us grow our network with purpose
Kat Diamantine, Davin Camara
Rack and Roll is our new, scalable process for building and delivering POPs worldwide. From concept to go-live, discover how we build and ship our servers to expand our global network.Edge network+ 3 more