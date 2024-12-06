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$50M Support for Nonprofits & Open Source

Joshua Bixby

CEO, Fastly

CultureCompany news

A company’s true colors come through during a crisis, and in light of the rapidly changing situation with COVID-19, I can’t help but notice Fastly’s values have risen to the top: things like being good people, putting our customers first, and ensuring our community can trust us. The last month has made me particularly thankful to be a Fastlyan. 

A culture of giving has always existed here. Our Open Source and Nonprofit Program began in 2014, providing free services to organizations around the world. And during this time, we want and need to do more. That's why we're doubling the program this year, and expanding it to provide $50M worth of services. If you’re involved with a nonprofit or open-source project and are looking to protect your site, deliver fast user experiences, or scale effectively, please reach out to us. We’re here to help, and actively looking to connect.

In addition to the Nonprofit Program, we’re making cash donations to organizations on the frontlines. When we closed our offices and suspended employee travel on March 1, we did so because we wanted to establish a framework for operating as a 100% remote business. As our teams navigated that shift, we simultaneously heard urgency and ideas from around the company as to how we could do more to help our global community. In light of that response, we’re donating to five nonprofit organizations on a recurring basis while our offices are closed, using some of the funds that we’d normally spend on travel, in-office meals, and more. These are the nonprofits, all of which are addressing the COVID-19 outbreak and future prevention.

  1. CDC Foundation

  2. Americares

  3. Direct Relief (Global)

  4. Heart to Heart International

  5. GlobalGiving

Our mission is to build a more trustworthy internet. Making sure that nonprofits and open-source projects have access to safe, scalable infrastructure is an essential part of that mission. Our network is built to support elastic scale, and we have the mechanisms in place to continue expansion in these conditions. In other words, customers can continue relying on our services to deliver amazing experiences, and we can confidently commit to doing more for nonprofits, open-source projects, and our larger global community.   

We want you to know that we're here, and we're ready to take on more. We've got the infrastructure in place and the capacity available. We've got the drive to help. And we've got a strong community comprised of some of the best companies and engineers around the world.  

As always, we’ll continue to provide updates via our blog, and you can find current information on our network, traffic, and hardware upgrades on our status page

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