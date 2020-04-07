Fastly Announces $50M to Support Open Source and Nonprofits

A company’s true colors come through during a crisis, and in light of the rapidly changing situation with COVID-19, I can’t help but notice Fastly’s values have risen to the top: things like being good people, putting our customers first, and ensuring our community can trust us. The last month has made me particularly thankful to be a Fastlyan. 

A culture of giving has always existed here. Our Open Source and Nonprofit Program began in 2014, providing free services to organizations around the world. And during this time, we want and need to do more. That's why we're doubling the program this year, and expanding it to provide $50M worth of services. If you’re involved with a nonprofit or open-source project and are looking to protect your site, deliver fast user experiences, or scale effectively, please reach out to us. We’re here to help, and actively looking to connect.

In addition to the Nonprofit Program, we’re making cash donations to organizations on the frontlines. When we closed our offices and suspended employee travel on March 1, we did so because we wanted to establish a framework for operating as a 100% remote business. As our teams navigated that shift, we simultaneously heard urgency and ideas from around the company as to how we could do more to help our global community. In light of that response, we’re donating to five nonprofit organizations on a recurring basis while our offices are closed, using some of the funds that we’d normally spend on travel, in-office meals, and more. These are the nonprofits, all of which are addressing the COVID-19 outbreak and future prevention.

  1. CDC Foundation

  2. Americares

  3. Direct Relief (Global)

  4. Heart to Heart International

  5. GlobalGiving

Our mission is to build a more trustworthy internet. Making sure that nonprofits and open-source projects have access to safe, scalable infrastructure is an essential part of that mission. Our network is built to support elastic scale, and we have the mechanisms in place to continue expansion in these conditions. In other words, customers can continue relying on our services to deliver amazing experiences, and we can confidently commit to doing more for nonprofits, open-source projects, and our larger global community.   

We want you to know that we're here, and we're ready to take on more. We've got the infrastructure in place and the capacity available. We've got the drive to help. And we've got a strong community comprised of some of the best companies and engineers around the world.  

As always, we’ll continue to provide updates via our blog, and you can find current information on our network, traffic, and hardware upgrades on our status page

Joshua Bixby
CEO

Joshua has been helping Fastly grow for seven years, including as CEO since February 2020. With Joshua as part of the leadership team, Fastly went public in 2019 and continues to expand its modern approach to online development globally.


Joshua’s experience growing companies online dates back to the early 2000s, when he grew three startups to a successful exit. Later, as a founder and adviser at Stanley Park Ventures, Joshua cultivated the passion for digital transformation that he brings to his role at Fastly — by using technology to address the modern challenges facing traditionally offline companies in areas like finance, alcohol rehabilitation, and diabetes prevention.


When he’s not helping make the web a better place, Joshua enjoys spending time with his wife, coaching his three sons in sports, and being an active part of his community.

