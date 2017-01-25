Announcing Altitude NYC

Altitude 2016 focused on the future of the edge — industry leaders gathered in San Francisco to discuss mutual challenges, including how CDNs are stuck, solving (almost) anything in VCL, how to avoid the dreaded “Uncanny Valley,” and the key to scaling productive teams.

After a couple of successful years out West, we’re excited to expand our private customer conference to New York City on Tuesday, March 21, 2017. We hope you and your team will join us.

Altitude NYC brings a group of smart people together to solve complex problems in cloud infrastructure, security, DevOps, and more. Your team will hear keynotes from industry leaders like The New York Times and Nordstromrack.com | HauteLook, learn about new Fastly products, and develop their skills in hands-on workshops led by our engineers and customers.

Here’s a quick look at what the day holds:

A look inside Fastly’s future vision from CEO Artur Bergman

Behind the scenes of election night at The New York Times

War stories from the edge with tech leaders from Spotify, Vogue, and HashiCorp

Fastly leaders on how we approach incident command at the edge

Workshops on DDoS mitigation, logging at the edge, continuous deployment, and more

Check out the full schedule to see what else we have planned, and RSVP to secure your place. We look forward to seeing you there.