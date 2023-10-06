Ashley Hurwitz is part of the Content Marketing team at Fastly. She specializes in crafting engaging stories for tech brands, building brand awareness, and content strategy. In her free time, she loves to read, play video games, and watch Nicolas Cage movies.

The Bot Battle: Balancing Security and User Experience Ashley Hurwitz Fight bots, not customers! Learn to balance security & user experience. Insights from Fastly & industry experts. Watch the webinar now! May 28, 2025 Industry insights Security

How to Reduce Egress Traffic Costs with a CDN Ashley Hurwitz Explore the benefits of Origin Offload and how it can help you reduce egress traffic costs and more. September 30, 2024 CDN & Delivery Performance

How to choose the right WAF Ashley Hurwitz Not all WAFs are created equal, but how can you navigate the complicated market? Find out how to choose the best WAF for your organization. August 29, 2024 Security

Future-Proofing Your CDN: Why Infrastructure and Network Considerations Matter Ashley Hurwitz Beyond having great performance, it’s important to take a close look at the infrastructure and network that the CDN runs on. July 31, 2024 CDN & Delivery Edge network

3 performance benefits every CDN should have Ashley Hurwitz Many CDNs offer the same types of services, but not all are created equal. An online business' success depends on a modern, efficient CDN that can serve content fast. May 03, 2024 CDN & Delivery Performance

A guide to protecting your data during the holidays Ashley Hurwitz Check out this collected guide on cybersecurity best practices to survive the holiday season with Fastly's Next-Gen WAF. November 14, 2023 Product + 3 more