Ashley Hurwitz
Content Marketing Manager, Fastly
Ashley Hurwitz is part of the Content Marketing team at Fastly. She specializes in crafting engaging stories for tech brands, building brand awareness, and content strategy. In her free time, she loves to read, play video games, and watch Nicolas Cage movies.
The Bot Battle: Balancing Security and User Experience
Fight bots, not customers! Learn to balance security & user experience. Insights from Fastly & industry experts. Watch the webinar now!Industry insightsSecurity
How to Reduce Egress Traffic Costs with a CDN
Explore the benefits of Origin Offload and how it can help you reduce egress traffic costs and more.CDN & DeliveryPerformance
How to choose the right WAF
Not all WAFs are created equal, but how can you navigate the complicated market? Find out how to choose the best WAF for your organization.Security
Future-Proofing Your CDN: Why Infrastructure and Network Considerations Matter
Beyond having great performance, it’s important to take a close look at the infrastructure and network that the CDN runs on.CDN & DeliveryEdge network
3 performance benefits every CDN should have
Many CDNs offer the same types of services, but not all are created equal. An online business' success depends on a modern, efficient CDN that can serve content fast.CDN & DeliveryPerformance
A guide to protecting your data during the holidays
Check out this collected guide on cybersecurity best practices to survive the holiday season with Fastly's Next-Gen WAF.Product+ 3 more
Better ecommerce experiences built on Fastly
As an ecommerce business, your customers expect secure, speedy, and seamless shopping experiences. Learn how Fastly can help you with these customer stories.Customers+ 3 more