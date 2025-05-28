The Bot Battle: Balancing Security and User Experience

This post recaps key insights from our recent webinar, Waging War Against Bots, Not Customers. If you’re interested in watching the full conversation, check it out here .

Key Takeaways:

Application security is a top priority, and bot management is a key component.

Balancing security with user experience is a constant challenge.

There's a wide spectrum of bots, requiring a nuanced approach to detection and mitigation.

CAPTCHAs can be useful, but should be used sparingly and strategically.

Automation and adaptation are essential in the ongoing battle against bots.

Threat intelligence sharing and collaboration among organizations are crucial.

Openness and honesty about the challenges and failures in bot management are important for collective learning.

When bad bots win, your business – and your customers – lose. Bad bots are designed to exploit weak points in your security, targeting applications and APIs, spamming forms, and eating up the valuable time and resources of your security team. While protecting against these threats is essential, doing so should never come at the expense of real users.

To address this important topic, a panel of industry experts shares their experiences and best practices for balancing security and user experience. Joining the conversation are experts and security leaders from various leading organizations, including Frontier Airlines, Stripe, Zopa Bank, and Fastly, along with Sandy Carielli, Principal Analyst at Forrester. Together, they aim to explore strategies for effectively combating bots while ensuring that legitimate customers enjoy a smooth and frictionless experience.

Secure, customer-centric decisions

Recent research from Forrester highlights a significant concern within the tech industry, about 31% of security decision-makers are prioritizing enhancements to application security over the next year. However, the same study revealed that 50% of adults in the US express frustration when they encounter security challenges, and 17% have abandoned transactions due to cumbersome CAPTCHA processes or similar verification methods. This stark contrast illustrates the urgent need for organizations to strike a balance between effective security measures and user-friendly interactions.

With this in mind, let’s jump into the topics that were covered in this webinar.

The Vicious Cycle of Bots

A key point raised was the "vicious cycle" of bots. As consumers become frustrated with bots buying up limited goods or services, some turn to using bots themselves. This creates an escalating problem where the line between legitimate users and malicious actors becomes blurred. This is especially true among younger generations who are more likely to use shopping bots.

CAPTCHAs: A Necessary Evil?

CAPTCHAs were a major point of discussion. While they can be a tool in a defense strategy, they often frustrate users, including the participants of the webinar. It was agreed that CAPTCHA should be used selectively and as part of a layered defense, not as the sole solution. The data showed that while CAPTCHA causes frustration, a large majority of users also feel safer when they see them, especially younger generations. However, older generations are becoming increasingly frustrated with them. Additionally, slow or unresponsive sites cause even more abandonment than CAPTCHA.

Balancing Security and User Experience

The panelists emphasized the difficulty of balancing security measures with a positive user experience. Blocking all bad bots often means inadvertently blocking legitimate users. This trade-off is particularly challenging in industries like airlines, where even a few seconds of delay can lead to customers abandoning their purchase. Tamara Mullen emphasized the importance of sophisticated tools (like Fastly!) that can differentiate between legitimate traffic and bot attacks.

“These bots and these bot farms are adjusting much faster even than we are sometimes." Tamara Mullen Cybersecurity Operations Manager, Frontier Airlines

Application Security is a Top Priority

Data presented from Forrester Research confirmed that application exploits remain a leading attack vector. However, the good news is that organizations are prioritizing application security improvements. This awareness is crucial as bot attacks often target applications, attempting to exploit vulnerabilities and manipulate online systems.

Automation and Adaptation

The need for automation and the ability to adapt quickly to evolving bot tactics was repeatedly emphasized. Bot operators are constantly changing their methods, so security measures must be flexible and dynamic.

Don’t let bots dictate your security strategy

The interplay between security and customer experience is more crucial now than ever. As businesses navigate the complexities of bot management, they must focus on solutions that offer comprehensive protection without compromising user experience. By prioritizing a user-centric approach, organizations can effectively wage war against bots while nurturing a positive experience for their customers.