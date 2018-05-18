Blake Dournaee currently manages the security product management group at Fastly where he is working to help ensure customers have access to features and capabilities that improve both security and performance. He started his professional career at RSA Data Security (Now EMC) as a specialist in applied cryptography applications. As a product manager, he worked on launching security appliances for API security and data protection at Intel Corporation.

Stay ahead of attackers by pushing your security perimeter to the edge Blake Dournaee An effective edge security strategy can provide significant benefits and protect organizations from the continually evolving threat landscape. April 01, 2024 Security + 2 more

The Signals Series, Part 3: Signals at the Edge Blake Dournaee Learn how to use next-gen WAF signals to identify known actors and track responses. We’ll also look at how moving some of the security decisioning to Fastly’s edge can further protect downstream systems through the use of custom response codes. December 12, 2022 Security + 2 more

Virtual Patching with the Fastly Next-Gen WAF Blake Dournaee From bureaucratic red tape to chained dependencies patching servers has been a pain in the industry for years. This is why WAF-based virtual patching was introduced. May 31, 2022 Security Product

Custom response codes for Fastly WAF | Fastly Blake Dournaee With the introduction of custom response codes, our edge cloud network can now pick up response codes from the Fastly Next-Gen WAF and take custom action at the edge — without the need to create advanced rules. That means more customized, more efficient security for our customers. March 04, 2022 Security Compute

TLS with Fastly is now easier and more flexible Blake Dournaee Fastly now offers two new TLS services for the trust, flexibility, and scalability customers need to bring the best of the internet to life. November 18, 2019 Security Product