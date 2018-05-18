Blake Dournaee
Manager, Security Product Management, Fastly
Blake Dournaee currently manages the security product management group at Fastly where he is working to help ensure customers have access to features and capabilities that improve both security and performance. He started his professional career at RSA Data Security (Now EMC) as a specialist in applied cryptography applications. As a product manager, he worked on launching security appliances for API security and data protection at Intel Corporation.
Stay ahead of attackers by pushing your security perimeter to the edge
An effective edge security strategy can provide significant benefits and protect organizations from the continually evolving threat landscape.Security+ 2 more
The Signals Series, Part 3: Signals at the Edge
Learn how to use next-gen WAF signals to identify known actors and track responses. We’ll also look at how moving some of the security decisioning to Fastly’s edge can further protect downstream systems through the use of custom response codes.Security+ 2 more
Virtual Patching with the Fastly Next-Gen WAF
From bureaucratic red tape to chained dependencies patching servers has been a pain in the industry for years. This is why WAF-based virtual patching was introduced.SecurityProduct
Custom response codes for Fastly WAF | Fastly
With the introduction of custom response codes, our edge cloud network can now pick up response codes from the Fastly Next-Gen WAF and take custom action at the edge — without the need to create advanced rules. That means more customized, more efficient security for our customers.SecurityCompute
TLS with Fastly is now easier and more flexible
Fastly now offers two new TLS services for the trust, flexibility, and scalability customers need to bring the best of the internet to life.SecurityProduct
Early TLS at Fastly
While we started with an original intention to fully deprecate TLS 1.0 as early as 2015, we’re currently reporting that about 20% of our customers in total are still relying on TLS 1.0 and TLS 1.1. Providing breadth-of-access means that not everyone can upgrade their browser or phone, and for some users, Fastly is their gateway to web access. It’s a balance we’re trying hard to preserve and something that is central to who we are as a web enabler. Starting today, we’re taking a different approach to our TLS deprecation.