Bryan Hackett
Principal Product Manager, Edge Data, Fastly
Bryan Hackett is a Principal Product Manager in Fastly’s Edge Data group. He is interested in how the emerging intersection of Edge Computing, Data, and Artificial Intelligence will reshape modern application development.
-
Be among the first to try the greatest KV Store ever made
Dennis Martensson, Bryan Hackett
Discover a new level of speed with our data storage solution that outperforms traditional KV stores. Build something amazing today!Compute+ 3 more
-
Fastly Stores power fast decisions and edge data access
MJ Jones, Bryan Hackett
We are pleased to announce that two key offerings of our edge data solutions, KV Store and Config Store, are now available.ProductCompute
-
Introducing KV Store: Enabling powerful applications at the edge
Bryan Hackett
KV Store, offering global, durable storage for compute functions at the edge running atop the Fastly network, is now available for purchase.ProductCompute