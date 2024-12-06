Introducing KV Store: Enabling powerful applications at the edge

The future of business starts with developers

Learn more
CompanyThe team behind better online experiencesNetwork MapA new architecture for the modern internetIndustry Analyst RelationsSee what industry analysts say about FastlyNewsRecent updates and announcementsPlatformThe platform behind better, faster and more secure digital experiencesCustomer StoriesSee how the best of the web succeedEventsConnect with Fastly at an eventCareersJoin the team that's building a better internet

The Fastly Edge Cloud Platform

See All Products
Content Delivery (CDN)Deliver fast, personalized experiences globallyLive StreamingDeliver seamless live streaming experiencesStreaming Video (VoD)Deliver exceptional on-demand video experiencesMedia Shield Optimize multi-CDN deploymentsOn-the-Fly PackagerDynamically package on-demand video content in real timeImage OptimizerRapid image processing at the edgeLoad BalancerGranular control over routing decisionsTLS EncryptionReduce the complexity of TLS managementOrigin Connect Connect directly to FastlyIP AddressesEasily manage IP addressesHTTP/3 & QUICModern protocolsDomain Research APIInstant, accurate domain name discoveryObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees
Next-Gen WAFModern web app and API security, anywhereBot ManagementDetect and mitigate bot attacksDDoS ProtectionAutomated mitigation of disruptive and distributed attacksAPI SecuritySecure your API endpointsClient-Side ProtectionDefend against client-side attacksAI Bot ManagementStop AI bots from scraping website content
Edge ComputeTake your apps to the edge — our instant platform helps you build amazing experiences for your usersKey Value StoreThe fastest key value store you can get, but as easy to use as your familiar database toolsWebsockets & Fanout Real-time messaging, at global scale, with complete personalization and easy setupDeveloper SDKsProgram the same services we use to build Fastly productsEnterprise ServerlessThe most powerful serverless platform, built on open standards and integrated with Fastly’s full suite of productsAIAccelerate your AI workloads and improve efficiency with semantic cachingObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress feesProgrammable CacheGet full programmatic access to the same legendary caching that powers our CDN.MCP ServerAI-powered control for your Fastly services.
Real-time LoggingStream and analyze logs in real-timeEdge ObserverExplore live and historical traffic dataDomain InspectorAssess domain level insightsOrigin InspectorView complete origin to edge insightsAlertsCreate notifications for service-related metricsLog Explorer & InsightsInteract with actionable insights

Extraordinary services for exceptional results

See All Services
Professional ServicesExpert help to migrate or optimize your delivery serviceLive Entertainment ServicesLive streaming experiences that scale with your audiencesSupport PlansWorld class support from start to finishManaged CDNMaximized control and flexibilityManaged SecurityExpertly managed web application protectionCustomer SupportFastly Support helping you grow better, together

Innovative digital solutions

See all our solutions
Streaming MediaDeliver stellar live and on-demand streamingEmerging MediaHigh performance for emerging media brandsDigital PublishingReal-time journalism with improved reader experiencesRetail & eCommerceFast, personalized experiences at scaleFinancial ServicesIntegrated security to protect customer dataHigh TechInstantly scale your performance as you growTravel & HospitalityOnline tailored experiences for your guests and visitorsOnline EducationDeliver secure learning experiences at scaleGamingFuel your players’ next win with ultra-fast, secure game downloadsiGamingDeliver fast, secure, uninterrupted, and engaging gameplays at the edge
Infrastructure SavingsAchieve lower, more predictable cloud spendMulti-cloud OptimizationReduce complexity and unify cloud resourcesCustomer TrustLearn more about Fastly’s Customer Trust initiativesPrivacy EnablementLearn how to protect your user's dataSustainability DashboardSee your electricity use and GHG emissions for the Fastly platform

Empowering every developer to build incredible experiences

Try Fastly free
DevelopersBuild something amazing todayFast ForwardCreating a more trustworthy internetDev ToolsDev tools built for teams - with an edgeDeveloper SDKsProgram the same services we use to build Fastly productsCommunityJoin developers around the worldSign upCreate a free developer account

Help build a fast, safe, and engaging internet with Fastly

Why Partner with FastlyHelp deliver safe, fast and engaging experiencesCloud PartnersLearn about the benefits of combining Fastly with your cloud servicesChannel PartnersEnhance your offerings & capabilities with Fastly productsTechnology & Integration PartnersExplore our partner ecosystem
Partner Portal LoginAccess all your Fastly partner resourcesBecome a PartnerEnhance your business by reselling or referring Fastly productsFind a PartnerLet us help connect you with the right partner for your needs

Get Help with Fastly

DocumentationGet the most out of FastlyResource LibraryExplore data sheets, reports, and moreFastly AcademyHands on learning with Fastly productsLearning CenterLearn about Internet technologyBlogOur latest thoughts and ideasSecurity ResearchStronger security through researchFastly's POV Explore expert and industry insights
Support CenterHow can we help?Contact UsGet in touch today
Back to blog

Follow and Subscribe

Introducing KV Store: Enabling powerful applications at the edge

Bryan Hackett

Principal Product Manager, Edge Data, Fastly

ProductCompute

We are happy to announce that KV Store is now available for purchase to all Fastly customers interested in getting the benefits of running at the edge for more applications like A/B testing, personalization, list management, and more.

KV Store offers global, durable storage for compute functions at the edge running atop the Fastly network. Customers of our serverless compute platform already benefit from having access to logic at the edge and default caching behavior, but they wanted more tools to apply more flexibility to that logic. KV Store offers this flexibility and opens the door to new possibilities without having to fetch data from the central cloud. 

Last year, we launched KV Store to Beta with a ton of customer involvement, and throughout the beta we helped them to fine-tune performance and identify new areas of functionality. The feedback we received was strong — customers and prospects who evaluated our solution versus other edge KV solutions reported meaningful performance advantages with KV Store. With fast reads and writes from both the edge or via API, the developers could store, control, or cache data to reduce origin dependency and unlock new use cases. Now we’re excited to expand access to all of our customers.

KV Store advantages:

  • Fast speeds - objects are served via Fastly’s network

  • Bulk operations - Our solution will support 100K+ bulk updates

  • Unlimited KV Store keys

  • Support for large file sizes — starting at 25 MB with expansion to 100 MB upon request

How it works

The benefits of Edge Compute are diminished if the applications at the edge have to go back to the central cloud or the origin server for data. With KV Store there is now an optimized, performant, edge-writable data store to solve that problem and make applications on the edge even better by providing a true ultra low latency key-value store. Developers now have the ability to store, control, or cache their data at the edge instead of having to go back to the central cloud. The data never expires and can be shared by multiple compute services.

This results in the following benefits:

  • Faster end user interactions

  • Reduced storage and egress costs

  • Increased fault tolerance.

“By staging and storing data closer to end users, KV Store provides our customers with a powerful and easy way to create more complex edge applications for faster and safer end-user experiences.” - Lakshmi Sharma, Fastly Chief Product & Strategy Officer

What can you build?

The Fastly KV Store is great for building or enhancing applications served at the Edge. With fast reads and writes from both the edge or via API, you can store, control, or cache your data to reduce origin dependency and unlock new use cases. These include:  

A/B testing support 

Improve performance of A/B testing tools by storing the A/B testing file with Fastly.  This greatly reduces the origin load on provider APIs and helps to mitigate variance in service provider responses at scale.

Personalization 

Store user profile data at the edge.  This enables real time personalization of page content to help improve user engagement without round trips to central data stores.

List Management - IP restrictions and URL Redirects

Store and manage massive lists for use in optimizing Edge network traffic.  KV Store supports extremely large lists over 100M+ items.

Custom URL shortener, SEO Tools

Open Source demonstration project that leverages KV Store to store and serve custom shortened URLs. 

Find out more

KV Store is available for purchase immediately during Limited Availability in our Compute Ultimate Package.  Please contact sales@fastly.com to learn more. 

For more information on how to use Fastly’s KV Store, check out our documentation and example code on our Developer Hub. And if you’re not yet using our serverless platform, explore Compute in depth — for free.

Ready to get started?

Get in touch with us today
Talk to an expert