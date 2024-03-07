David King
Senior Product Marketing Manager, Security
David King is a Product Marketing Manager for Fastly's Security Products.
DDoS in May
Liam Mayron, David King
DDoS May 2025 report: 2 new attacks every minute. Get key insights, traffic trends, and actionable security guidance.Security
AppSec in Q1 2025: Trends from Fastly's Latest Report
David King
Fastly's Q1 2025 Threat Report: Key insights on web attacks, bot traffic, and how to defend your apps & APIs. Read the full report now.Security+ 2 more
DDoS in April
Liam Mayron, David King
DDoS April 2025 report: US attacks surge. Get key insights, traffic trends, and actionable security guidance. Protect your apps now!Security
Putting an end to CAPTCHA
David King
Eliminate frustrating CAPTCHAs and improve user experience with Fastly Bot Management. Learn how Fastly's Dynamic Challenges manage bots without disrupting real users.ProductSecurity
The Economic Advantages of Fastly's Application Security Solutions
David King
Learn how Fastly's WAAP solutions boost conversions, increase productivity, and reduce costs. Read the Forrester TEI study for details.SecurityCompany news
Detection to Mitigation: Ensuring Efficacy Against DDoS Attacks
Liam Mayron, David King
Fastly's DDoS Protection update, Attack Insights, offers detailed event and rule info to verify mitigation efficacy and boost application security.SecurityProduct
End CAPTCHA for Real Users with Fastly Bot Management
Daniel Corbett, David King
Fastly Bot Management's latest update ends CAPTCHA for your end users, detects more bots, and reduces Account Takeover. Get in touch to see it in action!ProductSecurity
Modern Web Application Firewalls vs. Legacy: What Today’s Security Teams Need
David King, The Fastly Collective
Legacy WAFS can come with a lot of shortcomings, that's why when designing the Fastly Next-Gen WAF, we set out to enable users with these four key benefits.Security+ 2 more
How hacker groups like Dark Storm leverage botnets
David King
Explore the evolving threat of botnet attacks, including insights on how hacker groups like Dark Storm operate.Industry insightsSecurity
DDoS in February
Arun Kumar, David King, + 1 more
Fastly's February 2025 DDoS report reveals a 285% month-over-month surge in DDoS attacks. Learn about key trends, targeted industries, and actionable security guidance.SecurityIndustry insights
Fastly in Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Web App and API Protection | Fastly
David King
Fastly Recognized in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Web Application and API ProtectionSecurity
DDoS in January
Arun Kumar, David King, + 1 more
Stay informed with Fastly's monthly DDoS report, highlighting a 14.5% rise in attacks. Utilize our data-driven insights to bolster your application's security.SecurityIndustry insights
Three application security trends to monitor in 2025
David King
Discover how cybersecurity professionals are adapting to a rapidly changing landscape. Explore insights on growth, consolidation, and automation in security strategies.SecurityIndustry insights
DDoS in December
Simran Khalsa, David King, + 1 more
Discover the latest trends and actionable insights on application DDoS attacks in December 2024. Strengthen your security with our expert analysis and guidance.SecurityIndustry insights
The History of DDoS
Natalie Lightner, David King
Discover the impact of DDoS attacks on businesses. Learn how these disruptions can lead to financial losses, damaged reputations, and the importance of prevention.SecurityDevOps
2024 US Elections Threat Landscape
David King, Natalie Lightner
With the election nearing, businesses face heightened risks from cybercriminals. Discover strategies to safeguard against phishing, DDoS attacks, and data theft.Security
Building a better application DDoS solution
Liam Mayron, David King
Fastly DDoS Protection offers rapid deployment and automatic defense against DDoS threats, helping maintain the performance of your applications and APIs in a volatile digital landscape.Security+ 2 more
CISO Insights: 10 modern capabilities to revamp your security
David King
Explore essential strategies for updating your security measures. Understand the importance of addressing vulnerabilities and optimizing resources for better protection.Industry insightsSecurity
Let’s Encrypt Chain of Trust Impact
Shane Burgess, David King
Our commitment to widespread trust allows Certainly to support organizations affected by Let’s Encrypt’s looming changes and beyond.Industry insights
PCI DSS v 4.0 Everything to know before Mar 31, 2024
David King
The PCI Security Standards Council announced Version 4.0, the latest iteration forces nearly every organization to update policies, procedures, and more.Security+ 2 more