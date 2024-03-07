Back to blog

Follow and Subscribe

David King

Senior Product Marketing Manager, Security

David King is a Product Marketing Manager for Fastly's Security Products.

Page 1 of 2

  • DDoS in May

    Liam Mayron, David King

    DDoS May 2025 report: 2 new attacks every minute. Get key insights, traffic trends, and actionable security guidance.

    Security

  • AppSec in Q1 2025: Trends from Fastly's Latest Report

    David King

    Fastly's Q1 2025 Threat Report: Key insights on web attacks, bot traffic, and how to defend your apps & APIs. Read the full report now.

    Security
    + 2 more
    An illustration of a hand holding a megaphone with shield and lock icons blaring out

  • DDoS in April

    Liam Mayron, David King

    DDoS April 2025 report: US attacks surge. Get key insights, traffic trends, and actionable security guidance. Protect your apps now!

    Security
    An illustration of a hand holding a megaphone with shield and lock icons blaring out

  • Putting an end to CAPTCHA

    David King

    Eliminate frustrating CAPTCHAs and improve user experience with Fastly Bot Management. Learn how Fastly's Dynamic Challenges manage bots without disrupting real users.

    Product
    Security

  • The Economic Advantages of Fastly's Application Security Solutions

    David King

    Learn how Fastly's WAAP solutions boost conversions, increase productivity, and reduce costs. Read the Forrester TEI study for details.

    Security
    Company news
    An illustration of a hand holding a megaphone with shield and lock icons blaring out

  • Detection to Mitigation: Ensuring Efficacy Against DDoS Attacks

    Liam Mayron, David King

    Fastly's DDoS Protection update, Attack Insights, offers detailed event and rule info to verify mitigation efficacy and boost application security.

    Security
    Product

  • End CAPTCHA for Real Users with Fastly Bot Management

    Daniel Corbett, David King

    Fastly Bot Management's latest update ends CAPTCHA for your end users, detects more bots, and reduces Account Takeover. Get in touch to see it in action!

    Product
    Security

  • Modern Web Application Firewalls vs. Legacy: What Today’s Security Teams Need

    David King, The Fastly Collective

    Legacy WAFS can come with a lot of shortcomings, that's why when designing the Fastly Next-Gen WAF, we set out to enable users with these four key benefits.

    Security
    + 2 more

  • How hacker groups like Dark Storm leverage botnets

    David King

    Explore the evolving threat of botnet attacks, including insights on how hacker groups like Dark Storm operate.

    Industry insights
    Security

  • DDoS in February

    Arun Kumar, David King, + 1 more

    Fastly's February 2025 DDoS report reveals a 285% month-over-month surge in DDoS attacks. Learn about key trends, targeted industries, and actionable security guidance.

    Security
    Industry insights

  • Fastly in Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Web App and API Protection | Fastly

    David King

    Fastly Recognized in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Web Application and API Protection

    Security

  • DDoS in January

    Arun Kumar, David King, + 1 more

    Stay informed with Fastly's monthly DDoS report, highlighting a 14.5% rise in attacks. Utilize our data-driven insights to bolster your application's security.

    Security
    Industry insights

  • Three application security trends to monitor in 2025

    David King

    Discover how cybersecurity professionals are adapting to a rapidly changing landscape. Explore insights on growth, consolidation, and automation in security strategies.

    Security
    Industry insights

  • DDoS in December

    Simran Khalsa, David King, + 1 more

    Discover the latest trends and actionable insights on application DDoS attacks in December 2024. Strengthen your security with our expert analysis and guidance.

    Security
    Industry insights

  • The History of DDoS

    Natalie Lightner, David King

    Discover the impact of DDoS attacks on businesses. Learn how these disruptions can lead to financial losses, damaged reputations, and the importance of prevention.

    Security
    DevOps

  • 2024 US Elections Threat Landscape

    David King, Natalie Lightner

    With the election nearing, businesses face heightened risks from cybercriminals. Discover strategies to safeguard against phishing, DDoS attacks, and data theft.

    Security

  • Building a better application DDoS solution

    Liam Mayron, David King

    Fastly DDoS Protection offers rapid deployment and automatic defense against DDoS threats, helping maintain the performance of your applications and APIs in a volatile digital landscape.

    Security
    + 2 more

  • CISO Insights: 10 modern capabilities to revamp your security

    David King

    Explore essential strategies for updating your security measures. Understand the importance of addressing vulnerabilities and optimizing resources for better protection.

    Industry insights
    Security

  • Let’s Encrypt Chain of Trust Impact

    Shane Burgess, David King

    Our commitment to widespread trust allows Certainly to support organizations affected by Let’s Encrypt’s looming changes and beyond.

    Industry insights

  • PCI DSS v 4.0 Everything to know before Mar 31, 2024

    David King

    The PCI Security Standards Council announced Version 4.0, the latest iteration forces nearly every organization to update policies, procedures, and more.

    Security
    + 2 more
Fastly
© Fastly 2025