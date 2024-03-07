David King is a Product Marketing Manager for Fastly's Security Products.

DDoS in May Liam Mayron, David King DDoS May 2025 report: 2 new attacks every minute. Get key insights, traffic trends, and actionable security guidance. June 11, 2025 Security

AppSec in Q1 2025: Trends from Fastly's Latest Report David King Fastly's Q1 2025 Threat Report: Key insights on web attacks, bot traffic, and how to defend your apps & APIs. Read the full report now. June 03, 2025 Security + 2 more

DDoS in April Liam Mayron, David King DDoS April 2025 report: US attacks surge. Get key insights, traffic trends, and actionable security guidance. Protect your apps now! May 22, 2025 Security

Putting an end to CAPTCHA David King Eliminate frustrating CAPTCHAs and improve user experience with Fastly Bot Management. Learn how Fastly's Dynamic Challenges manage bots without disrupting real users. May 19, 2025 Product Security

The Economic Advantages of Fastly's Application Security Solutions David King Learn how Fastly's WAAP solutions boost conversions, increase productivity, and reduce costs. Read the Forrester TEI study for details. April 10, 2025 Security Company news

Detection to Mitigation: Ensuring Efficacy Against DDoS Attacks Liam Mayron, David King Fastly's DDoS Protection update, Attack Insights, offers detailed event and rule info to verify mitigation efficacy and boost application security. April 08, 2025 Security Product

End CAPTCHA for Real Users with Fastly Bot Management Daniel Corbett, David King Fastly Bot Management's latest update ends CAPTCHA for your end users, detects more bots, and reduces Account Takeover. Get in touch to see it in action! March 25, 2025 Product Security

Modern Web Application Firewalls vs. Legacy: What Today’s Security Teams Need David King, The Fastly Collective Legacy WAFS can come with a lot of shortcomings, that's why when designing the Fastly Next-Gen WAF, we set out to enable users with these four key benefits. March 18, 2025 Security + 2 more

How hacker groups like Dark Storm leverage botnets David King Explore the evolving threat of botnet attacks, including insights on how hacker groups like Dark Storm operate. March 13, 2025 Industry insights Security

DDoS in February Arun Kumar, David King, + 1 more Fastly's February 2025 DDoS report reveals a 285% month-over-month surge in DDoS attacks. Learn about key trends, targeted industries, and actionable security guidance. March 06, 2025 Security Industry insights

Fastly in Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Web App and API Protection | Fastly David King Fastly Recognized in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Web Application and API Protection March 01, 2025 Security

DDoS in January Arun Kumar, David King, + 1 more Stay informed with Fastly's monthly DDoS report, highlighting a 14.5% rise in attacks. Utilize our data-driven insights to bolster your application's security. February 06, 2025 Security Industry insights

Three application security trends to monitor in 2025 David King Discover how cybersecurity professionals are adapting to a rapidly changing landscape. Explore insights on growth, consolidation, and automation in security strategies. February 04, 2025 Security Industry insights

DDoS in December Simran Khalsa, David King, + 1 more Discover the latest trends and actionable insights on application DDoS attacks in December 2024. Strengthen your security with our expert analysis and guidance. January 10, 2025 Security Industry insights

The History of DDoS Natalie Lightner, David King Discover the impact of DDoS attacks on businesses. Learn how these disruptions can lead to financial losses, damaged reputations, and the importance of prevention. November 25, 2024 Security DevOps

2024 US Elections Threat Landscape David King, Natalie Lightner With the election nearing, businesses face heightened risks from cybercriminals. Discover strategies to safeguard against phishing, DDoS attacks, and data theft. November 04, 2024 Security

Building a better application DDoS solution Liam Mayron, David King Fastly DDoS Protection offers rapid deployment and automatic defense against DDoS threats, helping maintain the performance of your applications and APIs in a volatile digital landscape. October 22, 2024 Security + 2 more

CISO Insights: 10 modern capabilities to revamp your security David King Explore essential strategies for updating your security measures. Understand the importance of addressing vulnerabilities and optimizing resources for better protection. October 21, 2024 Industry insights Security

Let’s Encrypt Chain of Trust Impact Shane Burgess, David King Our commitment to widespread trust allows Certainly to support organizations affected by Let’s Encrypt’s looming changes and beyond. April 04, 2024 Industry insights