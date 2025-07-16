Fastly DDoS Protection: Customer-Validated Defense

When it comes to defending digital experiences, customers have more options than ever, but they also have more at stake. So when real users submit reviews, leading to Fastly DDoS Protection being the most frequently reviewed within the DDoS Mitigation solution market on Gartner Peer Insights ™ over the past 12 months, we don’t take that lightly. Which is why we’re thrilled to announce that Fastly’s DDoS Protection is the most frequently reviewed product in the Gartner Peer Insights™ DDoS Mitigation Solutions market, with an outstanding 4.8 out of 5 rating (based on 28 reviews and a rating of 4.8/5 in the last 12 months, as of July 16).

We believe that it’s not just a milestone; it’s a message. We’re proud of the customer feedback that truly drives us forward. It’s how we measure success, where we find opportunities to improve, and how we stay aligned with the evolving needs of modern businesses.

We’re grateful for the sentiment, but more importantly, we believe it reflects what really matters: delivering real-world value, performance, and protection for our customers.

Validated by Customers

Fastly has a history of delighting our security customers across multiple products, having been named a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Web Application Firewall Solutions, Q1 2025 ; we have an overall CSAT rating of over 95%.

For the past six years, we have also been recognized in the Gartner Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Cloud Web Application and API Protection

We believe that platforms like Gartner Peer Insights™, where real, validated product users can share their feedback, show what’s actually happening in the field, and what customers are really experiencing. That’s why this particular feedback matters so much. All of the reviews on our Gartner Peer Insights™ page come from actual users: engineers, security leads, and architects. People are deploying and relying on our solutions every day.

The power of customer reviews

Take this one, for example:

"Great support and uptime. Their new features are built out to the actual user use cases rather than generic cases." — Senior DevOps Engineer, Media Industry

Since that review was submitted, we’ve continued to listen. In fact, customer input directly inspired some of our most impactful updates:

Transparent pricing so you always know what you're getting

An “Under Attack” button that gets you immediate support when you need it most

Self-service DDoS Protection, allowing anyone to enable protection instantly – even if you’re currently under attack

We believe these reviews don’t just validate our efforts – they help us improve. Knowing what users love is just as valuable as knowing what could be better. We read every comment, analyze trends, and prioritize feedback in our roadmap.

Fastly’s DDoS protection: purpose-built, customer-validated

Fastly DDoS Protection is designed for speed, scale, and simplicity. Built directly into our modern network edge and deeply integrated with our application security offerings, it empowers teams to detect and stop attacks automatically, without compromising performance or control. Most recently, our Precise Defense update brought the ability for customers to quickly define how the product’s automatically generated rules behave. From reviews like the one mentioned above and direct customer feedback, we heard that while automatic protection is desired, teams need a level of control to adjust how rules behave. Organizations have additional context for what appear to be attacks; they could be load testing or any number of completely normal processes as part of the SDLC that appear to be an attack without business context. To solve this, every rule can now be adjusted from its default to either blocking, logging, or off.

This is just one example of how recent product enhancements were fueled by direct customer feedback, and we will continue monitoring sites like Gartner Peer Insights™ and others to hear how we can continue to improve the product for our customers.

The best validation? Happy customers

At Fastly, we build products to solve our users' real problems. Customer recognition like this is only meaningful because it confirms what we hear directly from our customers: Fastly’s security solutions deliver real value when and where it matters most.

We’re honored to be your partner in protecting the modern web, and we’re just getting started.

