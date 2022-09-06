Fastly Recognized in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Web Application and API Protection

For the second year in a row, Fastly has been named a “Challenger” in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Web Application and API Protection (WAAP).

On the heels of Fastly’s recent recognition as a Gartner Peer Insights™ Customers’ Choice for WAAP for the fourth consecutive year, we believe this latest acknowledgment underscores Fastly’s success in delivering digital experiences at the apex of speed, performance, and safety.

Matt Ogle, a site reliability engineer at linktree said, "We’ve got a lot on our plate, so we look for technology that gives us what we need out of the box. [Security solutions like the Fastly Next-Gen WAF] that you can turn on and immediately get known threat signature detection is really helpful for a team like ours."

And the peer reviews shared on the Gartner Peer Insights page for Fastly Next-Gen WAF reinforced our recognition as a Challenger by Gartner from our perspective: A site reliability engineer in the media and publishing industry noted: "Fastly Next-Gen WAF is easy to integrate, configure and provides great insights."

We look forward to continuing to provide our customers world-class security, speed, and performance at global scale alongside responsive and superior support.

To learn more about Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF, visit our Web Application and API Protection page .

Fastly was previously recognized as Fastly(Signal Sciences) in the Voice of the Customer report for Web Application Firewalls (2021) and as Signal Sciences in the Voice of the Customer report for Web Application Firewalls (2019-2020).

