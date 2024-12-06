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Fastly in Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Web App and API Protection | Fastly

David King

Group Product Marketing Manager, Security

Security

Originally published September 2022

As of 2024, Fastly has been recognized in the 2024 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Cloud Web Application and API Protection for the sixth consecutive year. We are especially proud that we received an overall rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars – the highest overall rating (tied with another vendor) – with 96% Willingness to Recommend the product based on 135 overall responses as of February 2024. See why we’ve been recognized, download your copy today.

In 2022, for the second year in a row, Fastly has been named a “Challenger” in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Web Application and API Protection (WAAP). 

On the heels of Fastly’s recognition as a Gartner Peer Insights™ Customers’ Choice for WAAP, we believe this acknowledgment underscores Fastly’s success in delivering digital experiences at the apex of speed, performance, and safety. 

Matt Ogle, a site reliability engineer at linktree said, "We’ve got a lot on our plate, so we look for technology that gives us what we need out of the box. [Security solutions like the Fastly Next-Gen WAF] that you can turn on and immediately get known threat signature detection is really helpful for a team like ours." 

And the peer reviews shared on the Gartner Peer Insights page for Fastly Next-Gen WAF reinforced our recognition as a Challenger by Gartner from our perspective: A site reliability engineer in the media and publishing industry noted: "Fastly Next-Gen WAF is easy to integrate, configure and provides great insights." 

We look forward to continuing to provide our customers world-class security, speed, and performance at global scale alongside responsive and superior support. 

To learn more about Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF, visit our Web Application and API Protection page.

Gartner Disclaimer  

Fastly was previously recognized as Fastly(Signal Sciences) in the Voice of the Customer report for Web Application Firewalls (2021) and as Signal Sciences in the Voice of the Customer report for Web Application Firewalls (2019-2020).

Gartner, Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Web Application and API Protection, Peer Contributors, 22 March 2022.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Cloud Web Application and API Protection, Jeremy D‘Hoinne, Adam Hils, John Watts, Rajpreet Kaur, 31 August 2022

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks and service marks, and the GARTNER PEER INSIGHTS CUSTOMERS’ CHOICE badge and PEER INSIGHTS are trademarks and service marks, of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Note: This blog was first published in September 2022 and updated in March 2025 by the Fastly Content Team.

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