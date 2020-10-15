Back to blog

Follow and Subscribe

Hannah Aubry

Fast Forward ecosystem lead, Fastly

Hannah Aubry is an advocate for open technologies and ecosystems that benefit humanity. She leads Fast Forward, Fastly's $50 million commitment to support the open internet through open source projects and nonprofits like the Mastodon, Kubernetes, Rust Foundation, and Scratch. She also serves as a core organizer for the CHIditarod, a nonprofit organization fighting food scarcity in Chicago. Find her on Mastodon: @haubles@fosstodon.org.

  • How Fastly used Kubernetes to scale our platform engineering practice

    Hannah Aubry

    Explore Fastly's journey in fostering teamwork among developers to deliver fast and dependable digital experiences across the internet.

    DevOps
    + 2 more

  • Fast Forward: We’re here for the maintainers

    Hannah Aubry

    Join Fastly in our mission to empower the open internet. Learn how we're making a significant impact by supporting projects and the people behind them.

    Culture

  • Fastly can teach you about the Wasm future in just 6 talks

    Hannah Aubry

    The future of the web is Wasm — here's why.

    Industry insights
    + 3 more

  • Kubernetes at the speed of Fastly

    Hannah Aubry

    Kubernetes, the open source container orchestrator, is synonymous with scaling in the cloud — so where do they go when they need to scale themselves? Fastly! Learn how we’re helping get Kubernetes binaries into the hands of developers all over the world, at the speed of Fastly.

    Performance
    + 2 more

  • Community Spotlight: Una Thompson is Making the Fediverse More Manageable with Jortage

    Hannah Aubry

    Jortage is a communal project that provides object storage and hosting and deduplicates object storage for pool members, reducing everyone's overall storage costs. Learn how they use Fastly to keep costs low and make the Fediverse faster and more engaging.

    Culture
    + 2 more

  • Neil Hanlon and Rocky Linux | Fastly

    Hannah Aubry

    Fastly interviews Neil Hanlon, infrastructure lead of Rocky Linux, an open-source enterprise operating system and member of our Fast Forward Program.

    Culture
    DevOps

  • Jupyter’s nbviewer.org: Yuvi Panda on open internet values | Fastly

    Hannah Aubry

    We’re thrilled to welcome Project Jupyter’s nbviewer to our Fast Forward program. To learn more about the Jupyter nbviewer project, and project Jupyter’s values, we sat down with contributor Yuvi Panda.

    Culture
    DevOps

  • Fast Forward: Let’s build the good internet together

    Artur Bergman, Hannah Aubry

    We believe in an internet that is free, open, and safe for all. And we believe the only way to get there is if we all build and nurture it. Together.

    DevOps
    + 3 more

  • Serverless Swift with Compute@Edge by Andrew Barba | Fastly

    Andrew Betts, Hannah Aubry

    Recently Andrew Barba, the engineer behind Swift Cloud, released a highly performant and fully featured Swift SDK for our Compute platform. And he built the initial release in just four days, to boot! Understandably impressed, we sat down with Andrew to learn about his goals and build process for the project.

    Customers
    + 2 more

  • OSM uses CDN for instant updates | Fastly

    Hannah Aubry

    OpenStreetMap, a member of our open-source program, moved from a proprietary content delivery network to ours and saw improvements in speed, customizability, and innovation.

    Customers
    + 3 more

  • Endless OS Foundation Bridges Digital Divide | Fastly

    Hannah Aubry

    The Endless OS Foundation saw a big spike in traffic at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. But thanks to modern CDN features like soft purge, TTL, and segmented caching, they’re able to continue bridging the digital divide.

    Customers
    Performance

  • Creating an Efficient Language with Zig | Fastly

    Hannah Aubry

    Zig is a general purpose programming language, meaning that if you have in front of you something that looks like a Von Neumann-ish, Turing-complete machine, you should be able to comfortably program it with Zig. Lately there has been a lot of interest in two such (virtual) machines: BPF and WebAssembly.

    Engineering
    WebAssembly

  • Fastly looks back: 10 years of fond memories

    Hannah Aubry

    March 3 marked Fastly’s 10 year incorporation anniversary. In honor of the occasion, we interviewed a few of Fastly’s longest-tenured employees to share their memories and visions for the future.

    Culture
    Company news

  • CEO Srivishnu Piratla on "Tech for Good"

    Hannah Aubry

    Hear from the CEO of Tech for Good, Srivishnu Piratla, as he outlines how teaching computer science skills can support underserved communities and businesses, drive international efforts for connectivity, and inspire the broader tech community to get involved.

    Industry insights

  • Demos and starter kits: new ways for you to learn and build

    Andrew Betts, Hannah Aubry

    We’ve overhauled our developer solutions content, adding two new content formats and reorganizing our popular recipes and solution patterns. Meet our new code examples, tutorials, demos, and starter kits!

    Company news
    Engineering

  • Conversations with Devs Building the Modern Internet

    Hannah Aubry

    Andrew Betts, Fastly’s Principal Developer Advocate, gets technical with Spread Group Senior Software Architect, Martin Breest, digging into his team’s creative use of chatbots and A/B testing, and solving challenges around 3D image-mapping at the edge.

    Customers

  • Dora Militaru debunks Developer Career Path Myth | Fastly

    Hannah Aubry

    In this developer spotlight, we talk to Dora Militaru about her story and thoughts on the tech industry, as well as glean sage advice and inspiration for developers, hiring managers, and those with an unconventional story to share.

    Industry insights
    WebAssembly

  • Engage young voters, drive civic engagement | Fastly

    Hannah Aubry

    DoSomething.org, part of our Open Source and Nonprofit Program, believes in activating young people to support change. And in the face of COVID-19 and a U.S. election year, they’ve imagined all-new ways to connect with users and driver voter engagement.

    Customers
Fastly
© Fastly 2025