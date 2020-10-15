Hannah Aubry is an advocate for open technologies and ecosystems that benefit humanity. She leads Fast Forward, Fastly's $50 million commitment to support the open internet through open source projects and nonprofits like the Mastodon, Kubernetes, Rust Foundation, and Scratch. She also serves as a core organizer for the CHIditarod, a nonprofit organization fighting food scarcity in Chicago. Find her on Mastodon: @haubles@fosstodon.org .

How Fastly used Kubernetes to scale our platform engineering practice Hannah Aubry Explore Fastly's journey in fostering teamwork among developers to deliver fast and dependable digital experiences across the internet. October 15, 2024 DevOps + 2 more

Fast Forward: We’re here for the maintainers Hannah Aubry Join Fastly in our mission to empower the open internet. Learn how we're making a significant impact by supporting projects and the people behind them. June 24, 2024 Culture

Fastly can teach you about the Wasm future in just 6 talks Hannah Aubry The future of the web is Wasm — here's why. December 15, 2023 Industry insights + 3 more

Kubernetes at the speed of Fastly Hannah Aubry Kubernetes, the open source container orchestrator, is synonymous with scaling in the cloud — so where do they go when they need to scale themselves? Fastly! Learn how we’re helping get Kubernetes binaries into the hands of developers all over the world, at the speed of Fastly. October 30, 2023 Performance + 2 more

Community Spotlight: Una Thompson is Making the Fediverse More Manageable with Jortage Hannah Aubry Jortage is a communal project that provides object storage and hosting and deduplicates object storage for pool members, reducing everyone's overall storage costs. Learn how they use Fastly to keep costs low and make the Fediverse faster and more engaging. May 11, 2023 Culture + 2 more

Neil Hanlon and Rocky Linux | Fastly Hannah Aubry Fastly interviews Neil Hanlon, infrastructure lead of Rocky Linux, an open-source enterprise operating system and member of our Fast Forward Program. January 30, 2023 Culture DevOps

Jupyter’s nbviewer.org: Yuvi Panda on open internet values | Fastly Hannah Aubry We’re thrilled to welcome Project Jupyter’s nbviewer to our Fast Forward program. To learn more about the Jupyter nbviewer project, and project Jupyter’s values, we sat down with contributor Yuvi Panda. January 10, 2023 Culture DevOps

Fast Forward: Let’s build the good internet together Artur Bergman, Hannah Aubry We believe in an internet that is free, open, and safe for all. And we believe the only way to get there is if we all build and nurture it. Together. November 09, 2022 DevOps + 3 more

Serverless Swift with Compute@Edge by Andrew Barba | Fastly Andrew Betts, Hannah Aubry Recently Andrew Barba, the engineer behind Swift Cloud, released a highly performant and fully featured Swift SDK for our Compute platform. And he built the initial release in just four days, to boot! Understandably impressed, we sat down with Andrew to learn about his goals and build process for the project. July 14, 2022 Customers + 2 more

OSM uses CDN for instant updates | Fastly Hannah Aubry OpenStreetMap, a member of our open-source program, moved from a proprietary content delivery network to ours and saw improvements in speed, customizability, and innovation. February 14, 2022 Customers + 3 more

Endless OS Foundation Bridges Digital Divide | Fastly Hannah Aubry The Endless OS Foundation saw a big spike in traffic at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. But thanks to modern CDN features like soft purge, TTL, and segmented caching, they’re able to continue bridging the digital divide. June 23, 2021 Customers Performance

Creating an Efficient Language with Zig | Fastly Hannah Aubry Zig is a general purpose programming language, meaning that if you have in front of you something that looks like a Von Neumann-ish, Turing-complete machine, you should be able to comfortably program it with Zig. Lately there has been a lot of interest in two such (virtual) machines: BPF and WebAssembly. May 12, 2021 Engineering WebAssembly

Fastly looks back: 10 years of fond memories Hannah Aubry March 3 marked Fastly’s 10 year incorporation anniversary. In honor of the occasion, we interviewed a few of Fastly’s longest-tenured employees to share their memories and visions for the future. March 22, 2021 Culture Company news

CEO Srivishnu Piratla on "Tech for Good" Hannah Aubry Hear from the CEO of Tech for Good, Srivishnu Piratla, as he outlines how teaching computer science skills can support underserved communities and businesses, drive international efforts for connectivity, and inspire the broader tech community to get involved. March 05, 2021 Industry insights

Demos and starter kits: new ways for you to learn and build Andrew Betts, Hannah Aubry We’ve overhauled our developer solutions content, adding two new content formats and reorganizing our popular recipes and solution patterns. Meet our new code examples, tutorials, demos, and starter kits! January 27, 2021 Company news Engineering

Conversations with Devs Building the Modern Internet Hannah Aubry Andrew Betts, Fastly’s Principal Developer Advocate, gets technical with Spread Group Senior Software Architect, Martin Breest, digging into his team’s creative use of chatbots and A/B testing, and solving challenges around 3D image-mapping at the edge. December 15, 2020 Customers

Dora Militaru debunks Developer Career Path Myth | Fastly Hannah Aubry In this developer spotlight, we talk to Dora Militaru about her story and thoughts on the tech industry, as well as glean sage advice and inspiration for developers, hiring managers, and those with an unconventional story to share. December 04, 2020 Industry insights WebAssembly