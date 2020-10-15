Hannah Aubry
Hannah Aubry is an advocate for open technologies and ecosystems that benefit humanity. She leads Fast Forward, Fastly's $50 million commitment to support the open internet through open source projects and nonprofits like the Mastodon, Kubernetes, Rust Foundation, and Scratch. She also serves as a core organizer for the CHIditarod, a nonprofit organization fighting food scarcity in Chicago. Find her on Mastodon: @haubles@fosstodon.org.
How Fastly used Kubernetes to scale our platform engineering practice
Explore Fastly's journey in fostering teamwork among developers to deliver fast and dependable digital experiences across the internet.DevOps+ 2 more
Fast Forward: We’re here for the maintainers
Join Fastly in our mission to empower the open internet. Learn how we're making a significant impact by supporting projects and the people behind them.Culture
Fastly can teach you about the Wasm future in just 6 talks
The future of the web is Wasm — here's why.Industry insights+ 3 more
Kubernetes at the speed of Fastly
Kubernetes, the open source container orchestrator, is synonymous with scaling in the cloud — so where do they go when they need to scale themselves? Fastly! Learn how we’re helping get Kubernetes binaries into the hands of developers all over the world, at the speed of Fastly.Performance+ 2 more
Community Spotlight: Una Thompson is Making the Fediverse More Manageable with Jortage
Jortage is a communal project that provides object storage and hosting and deduplicates object storage for pool members, reducing everyone's overall storage costs. Learn how they use Fastly to keep costs low and make the Fediverse faster and more engaging.Culture+ 2 more
Neil Hanlon and Rocky Linux | Fastly
Fastly interviews Neil Hanlon, infrastructure lead of Rocky Linux, an open-source enterprise operating system and member of our Fast Forward Program.CultureDevOps
Jupyter’s nbviewer.org: Yuvi Panda on open internet values | Fastly
We’re thrilled to welcome Project Jupyter’s nbviewer to our Fast Forward program. To learn more about the Jupyter nbviewer project, and project Jupyter’s values, we sat down with contributor Yuvi Panda.CultureDevOps
Fast Forward: Let’s build the good internet together
Artur Bergman, Hannah Aubry
We believe in an internet that is free, open, and safe for all. And we believe the only way to get there is if we all build and nurture it. Together.DevOps+ 3 more
Serverless Swift with Compute@Edge by Andrew Barba | Fastly
Andrew Betts, Hannah Aubry
Recently Andrew Barba, the engineer behind Swift Cloud, released a highly performant and fully featured Swift SDK for our Compute platform. And he built the initial release in just four days, to boot! Understandably impressed, we sat down with Andrew to learn about his goals and build process for the project.Customers+ 2 more
OSM uses CDN for instant updates | Fastly
OpenStreetMap, a member of our open-source program, moved from a proprietary content delivery network to ours and saw improvements in speed, customizability, and innovation.Customers+ 3 more
Endless OS Foundation Bridges Digital Divide | Fastly
The Endless OS Foundation saw a big spike in traffic at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. But thanks to modern CDN features like soft purge, TTL, and segmented caching, they’re able to continue bridging the digital divide.CustomersPerformance
Creating an Efficient Language with Zig | Fastly
Zig is a general purpose programming language, meaning that if you have in front of you something that looks like a Von Neumann-ish, Turing-complete machine, you should be able to comfortably program it with Zig. Lately there has been a lot of interest in two such (virtual) machines: BPF and WebAssembly.EngineeringWebAssembly
Fastly looks back: 10 years of fond memories
March 3 marked Fastly’s 10 year incorporation anniversary. In honor of the occasion, we interviewed a few of Fastly’s longest-tenured employees to share their memories and visions for the future.CultureCompany news
CEO Srivishnu Piratla on "Tech for Good"
Hear from the CEO of Tech for Good, Srivishnu Piratla, as he outlines how teaching computer science skills can support underserved communities and businesses, drive international efforts for connectivity, and inspire the broader tech community to get involved.Industry insights
Demos and starter kits: new ways for you to learn and build
Andrew Betts, Hannah Aubry
We’ve overhauled our developer solutions content, adding two new content formats and reorganizing our popular recipes and solution patterns. Meet our new code examples, tutorials, demos, and starter kits!Company newsEngineering
Conversations with Devs Building the Modern Internet
Andrew Betts, Fastly’s Principal Developer Advocate, gets technical with Spread Group Senior Software Architect, Martin Breest, digging into his team’s creative use of chatbots and A/B testing, and solving challenges around 3D image-mapping at the edge.Customers
Dora Militaru debunks Developer Career Path Myth | Fastly
In this developer spotlight, we talk to Dora Militaru about her story and thoughts on the tech industry, as well as glean sage advice and inspiration for developers, hiring managers, and those with an unconventional story to share.Industry insightsWebAssembly
Engage young voters, drive civic engagement | Fastly
DoSomething.org, part of our Open Source and Nonprofit Program, believes in activating young people to support change. And in the face of COVID-19 and a U.S. election year, they’ve imagined all-new ways to connect with users and driver voter engagement.Customers