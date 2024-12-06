Demos and starter kits: new ways for you to learn and build

The future of business starts with developers

Learn more
CompanyThe team behind better online experiencesNetwork MapA new architecture for the modern internetIndustry Analyst RelationsSee what industry analysts say about FastlyNewsRecent updates and announcementsPlatformThe platform behind better, faster and more secure digital experiencesCustomer StoriesSee how the best of the web succeedEventsConnect with Fastly at an eventCareersJoin the team that's building a better internet

The Fastly Edge Cloud Platform

See All Products
Content Delivery (CDN)Deliver fast, personalized experiences globallyLive StreamingDeliver seamless live streaming experiencesStreaming Video (VoD)Deliver exceptional on-demand video experiencesMedia Shield Optimize multi-CDN deploymentsOn-the-Fly PackagerDynamically package on-demand video content in real timeImage OptimizerRapid image processing at the edgeLoad BalancerGranular control over routing decisionsTLS EncryptionReduce the complexity of TLS managementOrigin Connect Connect directly to FastlyIP AddressesEasily manage IP addressesHTTP/3 & QUICModern protocolsDomain Research APIInstant, accurate domain name discoveryObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees
Next-Gen WAFModern web app and API security, anywhereBot ManagementDetect and mitigate bot attacksDDoS ProtectionAutomated mitigation of disruptive and distributed attacksAPI SecuritySecure your API endpointsClient-Side ProtectionDefend against client-side attacksAI Bot ManagementStop AI bots from scraping website content
Edge ComputeTake your apps to the edge — our instant platform helps you build amazing experiences for your usersKey Value StoreThe fastest key value store you can get, but as easy to use as your familiar database toolsWebsockets & Fanout Real-time messaging, at global scale, with complete personalization and easy setupDeveloper SDKsProgram the same services we use to build Fastly productsEnterprise ServerlessThe most powerful serverless platform, built on open standards and integrated with Fastly’s full suite of productsAIAccelerate your AI workloads and improve efficiency with semantic cachingObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress feesProgrammable CacheGet full programmatic access to the same legendary caching that powers our CDN.MCP ServerAI-powered control for your Fastly services.
Real-time LoggingStream and analyze logs in real-timeEdge ObserverExplore live and historical traffic dataDomain InspectorAssess domain level insightsOrigin InspectorView complete origin to edge insightsAlertsCreate notifications for service-related metricsLog Explorer & InsightsInteract with actionable insights

Extraordinary services for exceptional results

See All Services
Professional ServicesExpert help to migrate or optimize your delivery serviceLive Entertainment ServicesLive streaming experiences that scale with your audiencesSupport PlansWorld class support from start to finishManaged CDNMaximized control and flexibilityManaged SecurityExpertly managed web application protectionCustomer SupportFastly Support helping you grow better, together

Innovative digital solutions

See all our solutions
Streaming MediaDeliver stellar live and on-demand streamingEmerging MediaHigh performance for emerging media brandsDigital PublishingReal-time journalism with improved reader experiencesRetail & eCommerceFast, personalized experiences at scaleFinancial ServicesIntegrated security to protect customer dataHigh TechInstantly scale your performance as you growTravel & HospitalityOnline tailored experiences for your guests and visitorsOnline EducationDeliver secure learning experiences at scaleGamingFuel your players’ next win with ultra-fast, secure game downloadsiGamingDeliver fast, secure, uninterrupted, and engaging gameplays at the edge
Infrastructure SavingsAchieve lower, more predictable cloud spendMulti-cloud OptimizationReduce complexity and unify cloud resourcesCustomer TrustLearn more about Fastly’s Customer Trust initiativesPrivacy EnablementLearn how to protect your user's dataSustainability DashboardSee your electricity use and GHG emissions for the Fastly platform

Empowering every developer to build incredible experiences

Try Fastly free
DevelopersBuild something amazing todayFast ForwardCreating a more trustworthy internetDev ToolsDev tools built for teams - with an edgeDeveloper SDKsProgram the same services we use to build Fastly productsCommunityJoin developers around the worldSign upCreate a free developer account

Help build a fast, safe, and engaging internet with Fastly

Why Partner with FastlyHelp deliver safe, fast and engaging experiencesCloud PartnersLearn about the benefits of combining Fastly with your cloud servicesChannel PartnersEnhance your offerings & capabilities with Fastly productsTechnology & Integration PartnersExplore our partner ecosystem
Partner Portal LoginAccess all your Fastly partner resourcesBecome a PartnerEnhance your business by reselling or referring Fastly productsFind a PartnerLet us help connect you with the right partner for your needs

Get Help with Fastly

DocumentationGet the most out of FastlyResource LibraryExplore data sheets, reports, and moreFastly AcademyHands on learning with Fastly productsLearning CenterLearn about Internet technologyBlogOur latest thoughts and ideasSecurity ResearchStronger security through researchFastly's POV Explore expert and industry insights
Support CenterHow can we help?Contact UsGet in touch today
Back to blog

Follow and Subscribe

Demos and starter kits: new ways for you to learn and build

Andrew Betts

Principal Developer Advocate, Fastly

Hannah Aubry

Fast Forward ecosystem lead, Fastly

Company newsEngineering

Since we launched our Developer Hub last May, we’ve collected your feedback, implemented improvements, and dreamed up new ways to get you building faster in the way you want. Today we’re announcing a few more improvements to do just that. 

Introducing starter kits

Our new starter kits are complete service configurations designed around the needs of a specific business use case. For example, many Fastly customers serve static websites from bucket providers like Amazon S3 or Google Cloud Storage, so we have a starter kit for that. You can use the code in the starter kits to populate an initial service configuration in our serverless compute environment, Compute (just type fastly compute init on your local terminal), then modify it to your specific needs.

Explore starter kits

Whatever type of website or app you have, your first port of call should be the starter kits section to see if we have a template that might get you off to a flying start.

Introducing demos

Alongside the new starter kits, we're introducing demos: real, usable example applications running through Fastly. With Compute, it's now easy to make API requests from the edge and assemble templated HTML to return to the end user. For example, our colleague Pablo made a cracking demo using the weather.com API, Fastly geolocation, and an open source template to generate a weather web app that runs entirely at the edge.

One problem with playing with a polished demo is that you often can't really see what it's doing behind the scenes, so we've also tried to expose the inner workings by providing a stream of real-time log output from the Fastly service that is hosting the demo. Our initial demos all make use of this, and we hope to provide this for all demos going forward as well. 

Tutorials and code examples (formerly patterns and recipes)

You may already be familiar with our solution patterns and recipes, two of our longstanding formats that help inspire and inform you about ways to build on Fastly. We found these formats to be successful, but the names were confusing. We've now renamed them to make things a bit more simple. 

Solution patterns are now tutorials. These are still the longform, step-by-step instructions that introduce code in bite-sized chunks and explain how to implement a significant feature into a Fastly configuration. By following a tutorial, you’ll be able to hand-code a solution, whether into a new or existing service. (Plus, you’ll learn how it works along the way!) These are geared toward solving a high/business-level problem, such as A/B testing.

Though tutorials are not changing, we are expanding them from our VCL platform to also cover Compute. Each tutorial will still be for a single platform, but you'll start to see some tutorials using our Compute platform. The first one we've launched shows you how to build a GraphQL transformation proxy to present your REST APIs as GraphQL.

Recipes are now called code examples. This section is still where you'll find short code samples with minimal (if any) instructions, which you can copy and paste into an existing service. Code examples are geared toward solving a narrowly defined technical problem, such as setting a cookie

Code examples are also expanding to incorporate Compute, but rather than offering a separate set of C@E code examples, we're showing the VCL and Compute code side by side on the same page. Along with the Compute migration guide, this is a great resource if you want to move from VCL to Rust or another language supported on our new platform.

We’ll continue adding to our ever-growing library of code examples, tutorials, demos, and starter kits. What would you like to see us add to our Developer Hub? Tweet us @fastly and let us know.

Ready to get started?

Get in touch with us today
Talk to an expert