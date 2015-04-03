Jason Evans is the Director of Product, Delivery as well as Managing Director of Fastly New York. Prior to Fastly, he co-founded Stackpop, an infrastructure-focused start-up, in 2011. Jason spent the previous 13 years building, scaling, and managing infrastructure teams at companies like MediaMath, Panther Express CDN, and GLG.

IPv6 at Fastly Jason Evans As Fastly CEO Artur Bergman has [said](https://www.fastly.com/blog/support-http2), “We will always insist that every component of the Fastly platform is fully integrated – we don't limit features to subsets of our network.” We take the time to fully integrate standardized protocols and technologies like [HTTP/2](https://www.fastly.com/blog/http2-now-general-availability) and IPv6 into our stack, and maintain the standards our customers have come to expect. Here’s our story of the evolution of IPv6 at Fastly — and how to implement it. March 31, 2017 Product Company news

HTTP/2 is now in General Availability Jason Evans We’re pleased to announce that HTTP/2 is now in General Availability. Our implementation of the HTTP/2 protocol supports all of the standard protocol features, which will deliver a host of benefits to our customers. November 30, 2016 Product

Announcing Limited Availability for IPv6 Jason Evans Our Limited Availability program for IPv6 is here! Here’s how you sign up. July 18, 2016 Product Company news

Announcing Limited Availability for HTTP/2 Jason Evans As promised in March of this year, we are excited to announce that our HTTP/2 Limited Availability (LA) program is here. Here’s how you get started. June 30, 2016 Security

Improvements to Edge Dictionaries Jason Evans We’re continuing to build on our unique ability to push your logic and decisions to the edge, and are happy to announce some exciting enhancements to our Edge Dictionaries. Our latest improvements include Upsert functionality as well as the ability to make bulk updates and issue patch commands. April 27, 2016 DevOps + 2 more

Edge Dictionaries for Faster Decision Making | Fastly Jason Evans We’re always seeking ways to give our customers more control at the edge. With this in mind, we’re excited to announce Edge Dictionaries, which give you the ability to create readable key/value pairs using our API. August 28, 2015 Product Compute