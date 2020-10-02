Joe product manages several aspects of the Fastly App, all with the goal of making the best user experience possible for our customers. Prior to joining Fastly, Joe helped build both startups and product teams, and in his spare time, he loves listening to podcasts and playing the latest and greatest video games.

You asked, we delivered: Terraform support for TLS is here Joe Hoffend, Sudhir Patamsetti Teams can now automate their Fastly TLS workflows through Terraform — including issuing certificates, retrieving TLS details, and performing other updates. April 08, 2021 Security Product

Use One Set of Credentials for Multiple Fastly Accounts Joe Hoffend Gone are the days of maintaining separate credentials for multiple accounts. Multi Account User Access allows you to log in to multiple Fastly customer accounts with a single set of credentials. November 09, 2020 Product

Better diff view from feedback & research | Fastly Joe Hoffend, Sayali Deshmukh We’ve made improvements to our diff view by combining customer testing, feedback, and requests with our own inspiration with diff experiences we enjoy using. The result is an enhanced diff view experience that we think you’ll enjoy as much as we do. October 05, 2020 Product