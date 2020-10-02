Joe Hoffend
Senior Product Manager
Joe product manages several aspects of the Fastly App, all with the goal of making the best user experience possible for our customers. Prior to joining Fastly, Joe helped build both startups and product teams, and in his spare time, he loves listening to podcasts and playing the latest and greatest video games.
You asked, we delivered: Terraform support for TLS is here
Joe Hoffend, Sudhir Patamsetti
Teams can now automate their Fastly TLS workflows through Terraform — including issuing certificates, retrieving TLS details, and performing other updates.SecurityProduct
Use One Set of Credentials for Multiple Fastly Accounts
Joe Hoffend
Gone are the days of maintaining separate credentials for multiple accounts. Multi Account User Access allows you to log in to multiple Fastly customer accounts with a single set of credentials.Product
Better diff view from feedback & research | Fastly
Joe Hoffend, Sayali Deshmukh
We’ve made improvements to our diff view by combining customer testing, feedback, and requests with our own inspiration with diff experiences we enjoy using. The result is an enhanced diff view experience that we think you’ll enjoy as much as we do.Product
Terraform now supports all Fastly logging endpoints
Dom Fee, Joe Hoffend
We’ve been hard at work at Fastly this year working on updates to our Terraform provider and have some exciting ones to announce: Terraform now supports all our logging endpoints, plus Fastly web application firewall customers can now manage their WAF within Terraform.Product