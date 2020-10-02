Terraform now supports all Fastly logging endpoints

Last year, we announced a host of features that allow you to manage more of Fastly within Terraform by HashiCorp , an open-source tool that enables teams that want to capture their infrastructure requirements as code to build, change, and version it safely and efficiently.

With Terraform quickly gaining momentum as more developers want the flexibility and ease of managing more of their architecture all in one place, today we’re announcing even more ways to manage your Fastly account within Terraform.

New logging endpoints

Our Terraform provider now supports all of our Fastly-supported logging endpoints. That includes the recently announced New Relic Logs, Google Pub/Sub and HTTPS, which are now in General Availability. Check out the full list here , but some other recent additions include:

Elasticsearch

Apache Kafka

Datadog

Spaces by DigitalOcean

Rackspace Cloud Files

Openstack

Logshuttle

Honeycomb

Heroku Logplex

Scalyr

Loggly

FTP

SFTP

Fastly WAF support

This has been a frequent customer request, and we’re happy to announce that Fastly WAF customers can now control their WAF with Terraform. Actions include, but aren’t limited to:

Enable and disable WAF on a service;

Change what mode each rule is in;

Copy and apply WAF rule sets across services; and

Roll back versions.

Get a full list of all updates in our Terraform Changelog, and stay tuned for even more Fastly and Terraform goodness to come, as part of a larger effort to create a frictionless experience with our API and our commitment to support the open-source and developer communities.