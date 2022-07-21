Katsuyuki Omuro
Senior Software Engineer, Developer Experience Engineering, Fastly
Katsuyuki, or “Kats” for short, is a Japan-based developer and real-time web enthusiast on the Developer Experience Engineering team. He is particularly passionate about figuring out how things work and teaching others, to help them learn and grow as well.
Start your next Fastly Compute JavaScript application with npm init
If you're using Fastly Compute, the `npm init` script makes it easy to set up your projects with familiar tools.Compute+ 2 more
Fastly CLI on npm: now at your JavaScript fingertips
The Fastly CLI is your go-to open-source tool for seamless interaction with the Fastly API, enabling efficient management of services and deployments.Compute+ 2 more
A modular Edge Side Includes component for JavaScript Compute
Fastly’s ESI library for JavaScript, now available on npm, allows you to add powerful ESI processing to your application.Edge network+ 2 more
Test your Compute apps end-to-end with JavaScript
Automated testing is a vital part of app development, and now it's easier than ever to use JavaScript to write tests with the Compute Application Testing library.EngineeringProduct
Host your Remix app on Fastly Compute
With our new remix-compute-js libraries, you can now host your Remix application on our Compute platform, allowing you to serve at our world-wide edge network — you don't even need an origin server.DevOpsCompute
Run your Next.js app on Fastly
With our new next-compute-js library, you can now host your Next.js application on our Compute@Edge platform – giving you the benefits of both the Next.js developer experience and our blazing-fast, world-wide edge network, and you don't even need an origin server.EngineeringCompute
Node.js-style HTTP interfaces for Compute
Our Compute JavaScript platform provides Request and Response objects, but these are based on the Fetch standard, rather than the req and res objects traditionally seen in Node.js programs. If you have a program designed for Node.js that you are thinking about moving over to Compute, or if a library you want to use is designed for Node, our new open-source library, http-compute-js, has got your back.ProductCompute
No-origin, static websites at the edge!
Many of the world's websites are static, and Fastly’s content delivery network gets those pages from origin to visitors quickly. But what if we took the origin out of the equation?EngineeringCompute
Taming shoe bots: it’s no small feat
Automated scripts, or bots, make up a large portion of product purchases on the web today. To some businesses, these bots cause harm, but for others, bots help drive revenue. If you are an online business owner, your stance on how to address them will vary. Whatever your needs, Fastly’s edge cloud scales up to meet the challenge, and helps you to create the right set of policies for your business.Industry insights
OpenTelemetry Part 3: Using OpenTelemetry in Compute
Our first OpenTelemetry library for Compute is now available, enabling your Compute application to generate spec-compliant traces, providing deeper insights about its performance and resources. In this post I'll show you how easy it is to add this support to an edge application.DevOps+ 3 more