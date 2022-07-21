Katsuyuki, or “Kats” for short, is a Japan-based developer and real-time web enthusiast on the Developer Experience Engineering team. He is particularly passionate about figuring out how things work and teaching others, to help them learn and grow as well.

Start your next Fastly Compute JavaScript application with npm init Katsuyuki Omuro If you're using Fastly Compute, the `npm init` script makes it easy to set up your projects with familiar tools. December 11, 2024 Compute + 2 more

Fastly CLI on npm: now at your JavaScript fingertips Katsuyuki Omuro The Fastly CLI is your go-to open-source tool for seamless interaction with the Fastly API, enabling efficient management of services and deployments. October 17, 2024 Compute + 2 more

A modular Edge Side Includes component for JavaScript Compute Katsuyuki Omuro Fastly’s ESI library for JavaScript, now available on npm, allows you to add powerful ESI processing to your application. March 21, 2024 Edge network + 2 more

Test your Compute apps end-to-end with JavaScript Katsuyuki Omuro Automated testing is a vital part of app development, and now it's easier than ever to use JavaScript to write tests with the Compute Application Testing library. January 24, 2024 Engineering Product

Host your Remix app on Fastly Compute Katsuyuki Omuro With our new remix-compute-js libraries, you can now host your Remix application on our Compute platform, allowing you to serve at our world-wide edge network — you don't even need an origin server. March 02, 2023 DevOps Compute

Run your Next.js app on Fastly Katsuyuki Omuro With our new next-compute-js library, you can now host your Next.js application on our Compute@Edge platform – giving you the benefits of both the Next.js developer experience and our blazing-fast, world-wide edge network, and you don't even need an origin server. September 21, 2022 Engineering Compute

Node.js-style HTTP interfaces for Compute Katsuyuki Omuro Our Compute JavaScript platform provides Request and Response objects, but these are based on the Fetch standard, rather than the req and res objects traditionally seen in Node.js programs. If you have a program designed for Node.js that you are thinking about moving over to Compute, or if a library you want to use is designed for Node, our new open-source library, http-compute-js, has got your back. September 20, 2022 Product Compute

No-origin, static websites at the edge! Katsuyuki Omuro Many of the world's websites are static, and Fastly’s content delivery network gets those pages from origin to visitors quickly. But what if we took the origin out of the equation? September 16, 2022 Engineering Compute

Taming shoe bots: it’s no small feat Katsuyuki Omuro Automated scripts, or bots, make up a large portion of product purchases on the web today. To some businesses, these bots cause harm, but for others, bots help drive revenue. If you are an online business owner, your stance on how to address them will vary. Whatever your needs, Fastly’s edge cloud scales up to meet the challenge, and helps you to create the right set of policies for your business. August 25, 2022 Industry insights