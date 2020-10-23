Gartner names Signal Sciences a Visionary in the 2020 Magic Quadrant for Web Application Firewalls for second consecutive year

Today, we’re celebrating that Gartner named Signal Sciences a Visionary in the 2020 Magic Quadrant for Web Application Firewalls (WAF).

We believe Signal Sciences ’ innovation earned them recognition in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for WAF as well, and it’s this kind of innovation that excites us as we merge forces — now that Signal Sciences is part of Fastly .

The report follows the February 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for WAF Software: Signal Sciences was recognized with the highest distinction of 4.9 out of five stars based on 56 reviews, as of 31 December 2020. Signal Sciences is the only vendor listed on the Gartner Magic Quadrant for WAFs to have also received the Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice two years in a row .

Signal Sciences’ web application and API protection solution is recognized by both Gartner and customers. And now that Signal Science is part of Fastly , the type of innovation Signal Sciences has been recognized for will be extended globally as we integrate this world-class web protection technology with the Fastly edge cloud platform. Stay tuned — this is just the beginning.

