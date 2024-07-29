The benefits of a modern CDN: How to boost your revenue

You’ve heard it before, but it bears repeating, website performance is crucial for a business to be successful. This can have more impact on some industries vs others, but the fact remains that if your online presence is slow and static, you will struggle to keep users engaged and converting. However, hope is not lost, this is where a modern CDN can help you succeed!

What are the revenue benefits of using a modern CDN?

With improved insights, enhanced programmability, and expanded capabilities through a modern CDN, organizations have the opportunity to improve the end-to-end digital experience to influence the time customers engage with their sites and apps – which can increase conversions and top-line revenue.

Fastly delivered 189% ROI over 3 years according to study. Download now

Let’s take a look at how a modern CDN can increase your revenue.

Improved conversion rates: One of the core benefits of a modern CDN is the improved performance and speed it can bring to your website. While performance is important to all industries, it is essential for high-demand industries like gaming , streaming, and ecommerce – even a fraction of a second can make a massive difference in user experience.

Optimization for mobile: Ensuring your ecommerce site or app is optimized for mobile devices is crucial in today’s day and age. Consumers are browsing, shopping, and comparing sites and products on their mobile devices now more than ever. CDNs improve performance on mobile sites, which leads to higher conversion rates for mobile users.

Positive impact on bounce rates: A slow-loading website or app can be very frustrating for users, leading them to leave (or bounce) before making a purchase. By accelerating delivery, CDNs lower bounce rates, leading to more engaged visitors and increased movement through the conversion funnel.

SEO benefits: Improving site speed is a crucial component of SEO. A website that is optimized for search engine crawlers can lead to significant gains.

Let’s take a moment to dig a little deeper into the SEO benefits that you get from a CDN (without creating new content). Thanks to the nature of a CDN, it can handle large amounts of traffic and withstand hardware failure better than many origin servers that would normally interrupt website functionality. This makes content more widely available no matter where the user is located. We discussed improving website speed above, but the bonus benefit of that rolls back up to improved conversion rates and a decrease in bounces due to the improved performance of the website. As we know, the better your website’s ranking, the more likely it will be served to people around the world – providing a boost to organic traffic and visibility – an absolute must for any business.

How you can boost revenue with a CDN

Using a modern CDN can improve availability, handle traffic surges, and distribute content across multiple locations for a smoother web experience, increased visitor engagement, and higher conversion rates. Which ultimately leads to more business and revenue for your brand.