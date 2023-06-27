Back to blog

Mili Mathews

Partner Marketing Manager, Technology Alliances, Fastly

Mili is a Partner Marketing Manager at Fastly, managing Technology Partnerships, and working closely with our Cloud Partners. Prior to Fastly, Mili worked with Partners and Marketing Strategy teams in Technology and Real Estate companies. Outside of work, she enjoys traveling and exploring the great outdoors.

  • Supercharge DevOps with a Developer-Friendly CDN

    Mili Mathews

    Discover how a developer-friendly CDN can enhance DevOps workflows, improve performance, and deliver seamless user experiences with Fastly and Google Cloud.

  • Fastly Achieves AWS Retail Competency Status

    Mili Mathews

    Fastly has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Retail Competency status! This achievement recognizes Fastly as a distinguished member of the AWS Partner Network (APN).

  • Try Fastly for free through AWS Marketplace

    Mili Mathews

    It’s now easier than ever to try Fastly CDN through the AWS Marketplace with a no-commitment free account.

  • Fastly Achieves AWS Security Competency Status

    Mili Mathews

    This designation recognizes that Fastly has demonstrated proven technology and deep expertise that helps customers achieve their cloud security goals.

