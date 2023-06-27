Mili Mathews
Partner Marketing Manager, Technology Alliances, Fastly
Mili is a Partner Marketing Manager at Fastly, managing Technology Partnerships, and working closely with our Cloud Partners. Prior to Fastly, Mili worked with Partners and Marketing Strategy teams in Technology and Real Estate companies. Outside of work, she enjoys traveling and exploring the great outdoors.
Supercharge DevOps with a Developer-Friendly CDN
Mili Mathews
Discover how a developer-friendly CDN can enhance DevOps workflows, improve performance, and deliver seamless user experiences with Fastly and Google Cloud.CDN & Delivery+ 3 more
Fastly Achieves AWS Retail Competency Status
Mili Mathews
Fastly has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Retail Competency status! This achievement recognizes Fastly as a distinguished member of the AWS Partner Network (APN).Company newsProduct
Try Fastly for free through AWS Marketplace
Mili Mathews
It’s now easier than ever to try Fastly CDN through the AWS Marketplace with a no-commitment free account.Product+ 3 more
Fastly Achieves AWS Security Competency Status
Mili Mathews
This designation recognizes that Fastly has demonstrated proven technology and deep expertise that helps customers achieve their cloud security goals.Company newsSecurity