Fastly Achieves AWS Security Competency Status

We’re thrilled to announce that Fastly has achieved Amazon Web Services ( AWS) Security Competency status! This recognizes that Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF demonstrates proven technology and deep expertise to help AWS customers meet their cloud security goals. This achievement adds another accolade to our highly-decorated Next-Gen WAF – which was recently named Customers’ Choice for Web Application and API Protection by Gartner for the fifth year in a row – and underscores our continued expertise in the security space.

“This is another incredible accomplishment for everyone here at Fastly and a testament to our strong partnership with AWS! We’re ecstatic to be recognized by AWS for our security expertise. We believe this further validates the value and our commitment to making our suite of solutions simpler and easier for our customers,” said Erica Ford, Cloud Partner Director at Fastly. “Our availability through the AWS Marketplace is another prime example of our dedication to simplifying the buying process with our partners.”

To receive the designation, AWS Partner Network (APN) Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS. Achieving the AWS Security Competency differentiates Fastly as an APN member that provides complementary technology designed to help organizations adopt, develop, and deploy complex security solutions on AWS.

Fastly’s proven security experience means that when organizations need help to create secure, fast and reliable digital experiences for users worldwide, we’re able to meet their needs. Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF helps increase security and maintain site reliability without sacrificing velocity, all at a lower total cost of ownership. Unlike some legacy WAFs that don’t integrate well with automated deployment or existing tech stacks, Fastly's Next-Gen WAF can be deployed natively across any AWS environment including EC2, Lambda, Fargate, App Mesh, and more.