Fastly Achieves AWS Retail Competency Status

We are thrilled to announce that Fastly has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Retail Competency status! This designation recognizes that Fastly has demonstrated proven expertise that helps customers achieve their cloud goals in the retail industry. To attain the AWS Competency designation, AWS Partner Network (APN) Partners must possess extensive expertise in AWS and seamlessly deliver solutions on the AWS platform. This achievement adds another accolade to our partnership with AWS – last year we achieved the (AWS) Security Competency status.

“This is a great achievement for all of us here at Fastly and demonstrates our strong partnership with AWS. We are thrilled to receive recognition from AWS for our expertise in supporting the unique needs of customers in the retail segment,” said Erica Ford, Sr. Director of Cloud Alliances at Fastly. “This AWS competency is a validation of our dedication to improving customer experiences both in how the Fastly platform meets their solution needs as well as by streamlining procurement through the AWS Marketplace.”

To receive the designation, AWS Partner Network (APN) members must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS. Achieving AWS Retail Competency differentiates Fastly as an APN member, which helps retailers accelerate their digital transformation journeys, enabling them to maintain a competitive edge and deliver exceptional customer experiences.

Fastly helps modern retailers and ecommerce companies deliver fast, safe, and engaging experiences. Companies can drive revenue and retain customers with Fastly's cutting-edge solutions to keep their sites and apps secure, fast, and high-performing. Our bot protection solution helps eliminate excessive abuse and misuse of application resources that power fraudulent activity, such as account takeover or application DDoS. Fastly’s proven retail experience means that we are perfectly positioned to help organizations drive revenue and retain customers.

One of our retail customers, Dunelm , has empowered its developers with superior features and capabilities thanks to our developer-centric solutions. “Fastly helped us improve page load speed by up to 978%, making Dunelm.com now one of the fastest ecommerce platforms in the U.K.,” said Tom Hayman, Head of Platform and Operations, Dunelm.

