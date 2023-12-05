Try Fastly for free through AWS Marketplace

It’s easier than ever to try Fastly CDN (for free!) on AWS Marketplace with no upfront costs and no time limits. No contracts. No commitments. Just a free account that allows you to try and buy Fastly CDN and our serverless edge computing offerings through a simplified procurement process via AWS Marketplace.

Getting started with Fastly

We’re all about speed and simplification at Fastly. That’s why we’re committed to keeping the free account experience painless and as the only CDN vendor (outside of the native services) available on AWS Marketplace, we want to ensure customers who want to try us, can do so with ease.

You can try the Fastly CDN for up to $50/month without any auto-renewals or commitments (and with no cost to the customer). Buying through the AWS marketplace gives you full access to our CDN capabilities.

Start a free account by clicking the button on Fastly’s AWS Marketplace listing. From there, users can sign up to start using Fastly CDN and Compute services which include the following benefits:

Two free TLS certificates to test your site or project

Industry-leading application security

Access to our powerful, serverless Fastly Compute offering

Access to real-time insights and data analytics