As the product manager of Compute, MJ guides the development of features for Fastly's serverless compute offering. Before joining Fastly, MJ put his data-driven product management approach to work at Riot Games, Google, GoGuardian, and others.

Introducing Fastly's Edge Secret Store | Fastly MJ Jones Fastly’s Secret Store is a global secrets management solution that helps you extend protected access to your origins, applications, and other resources on the Fastly edge. February 21, 2024 Compute + 2 more

Fastly Stores power fast decisions and edge data access MJ Jones, Bryan Hackett We are pleased to announce that two key offerings of our edge data solutions, KV Store and Config Store, are now available. August 07, 2023 Product Compute

Introducing Config Store: storing and updating configuration data at the edge just got better MJ Jones Config Store is a low-latency, key-value data store. It simplifies storing configuration data at the edge allowing you to deliver faster app experiences. February 14, 2023 Product Engineering

Three questions that make edge state easier to design MJ Jones In this post, we’ll cover three questions — and recommendations for each — to ask yourself on the front end of application development to save time when it comes to scale. April 13, 2022 Compute

How Compute is tackling the most frustrating aspects of serverless MJ Jones Serverless solutions are good news for developers, but they can cause plenty of headaches, including cold starts, regional latency, and a lack of observability. Compute, Fastly’s serverless compute environment — built on Wasm and run globally — can help solve those problems. October 26, 2020 WebAssembly