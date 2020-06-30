MJ Jones
Principal Product Manager, Compute, Fastly
As the product manager of Compute, MJ guides the development of features for Fastly's serverless compute offering. Before joining Fastly, MJ put his data-driven product management approach to work at Riot Games, Google, GoGuardian, and others.
Introducing Fastly's Edge Secret Store
Fastly’s Secret Store is a global secrets management solution that helps you extend protected access to your origins, applications, and other resources on the Fastly edge.Compute+ 2 more
Fastly Stores power fast decisions and edge data access
We are pleased to announce that two key offerings of our edge data solutions, KV Store and Config Store, are now available.ProductCompute
Introducing Config Store: storing and updating configuration data at the edge just got better
Config Store is a low-latency, key-value data store. It simplifies storing configuration data at the edge allowing you to deliver faster app experiences.ProductEngineering
Three questions that make edge state easier to design
In this post, we’ll cover three questions — and recommendations for each — to ask yourself on the front end of application development to save time when it comes to scale.Compute
How Compute is tackling the most frustrating aspects of serverless
Serverless solutions are good news for developers, but they can cause plenty of headaches, including cold starts, regional latency, and a lack of observability. Compute, Fastly’s serverless compute environment — built on Wasm and run globally — can help solve those problems.WebAssembly
Leveling up observability with Compute
Observability is hard. Distributed systems, dev and testing environments, and outside vendors all complicate the problem. With Compute, Fastly wants to make observability easier. Here’s what we’re doing.Performance+ 4 more