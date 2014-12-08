Paul Luongo
Chief Legal and Trust Officer, Fastly
Paul Luongo is the Chief Legal and Trust Officer at Fastly. Before joining Fastly, he was Vice President and Assistant General Counsel at salesforce.com; before that, Paul worked at Intel Corporation as a Senior Attorney. Paul began his career in law at Cooley Godward LLP and has a JD from the University of Michigan Law School, an MPP from the University of Michigan School of Public Policy, and a BA from the University of Pennsylvania.
-
Fastly eases GDPR compliance for our customers
Paul Luongo
Under the General Data Protection Regulation (“GDPR”), European nationals have individual rights regarding their personal data that must be respected by companies controlling or processing that data. As part of Fastly’s obligations to provide our edge cloud services in compliance with all applicable laws, and our customer’s obligations not to use our edge cloud services in violation of those same laws, we want to outline the steps we have taken to comply with the GDPR, and in particular the steps we have taken to ease the GDPR compliance burden for our customers.
-
Standing in solidarity: our support of the amicus brief
Paul Luongo
Sunday night, Fastly joined 96 technology companies in filing an amicus brief (a “friend of the court” brief) in support of the lawsuit filed by the States of Washington and Minnesota to prevent certain portions of the President’s Executive Order 13769 on immigration from being enforced.
-
Fastly updated terms, docs, use policy & privacy policy | Fastly
Paul Luongo
As a result of customer feedback, we’ve launched a few changes to some of our key legal and compliance frameworks.
-
Fastly updates terms, privacy, and use policies | Fastly
Paul Luongo
Security, compliance and transparency are very important to us at Fastly, and these updates will help protect our customers as well as our company.