Sean is Chief Product Architect at Fastly, where he focuses on driving the product and technology strategy, security and network research, as well as evangelizing Fastly globally.

Survey: 73% Rise in Cybersecurity Spend by 2023 | Fastly Sean Leach Fastly is excited to share the findings of a cybersecurity survey of IT and security leaders in a new report called, “Fighting fire with fire: Cybersecurity strategies are suffering as a result of complexity.” November 30, 2022 Security Industry insights

Fastly named Customers' Choice for Web App and API Protection four years in a row | Fastly Sean Leach With this year’s achievement, we are the only vendor to be named a Customers’ Choice in the Gartner Peer Insights™ “Voice of the Customer” Web Application and API Protection report for four years in a row with an average rating of 4.9 out of 5.0 stars. March 23, 2022 Product Security

With the launch of edge deployment, the Fastly Next-Gen WAF is first in the industry to offer a fully unified web app and API security solution Sean Leach The Fastly Next-Gen WAF (powered by Signal Sciences) protects apps wherever they live: on-premises, in containers, in the cloud, and — as of today — at the edge. This makes it the industry’s first and only unified WAF. February 08, 2022 Security

Fastly Gains Recognition in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ Sean Leach Gartner names Fastly a Challenger in the 2021 Magic Quadrant for Web Application and API Protection. September 22, 2021 Company news

Compute: The JavaScript Support you Demanded | Fastly Sean Leach With JavaScript now available for WebAssembly and Compute, you can get started faster than ever with a language you already know, while ensuring the speed and security you need in a serverless build environment. July 29, 2021 Product + 2 more

4 Steps to Centralized Security Tooling Sean Leach Here are four repeatable steps that will help you pay down your security technical debt, make your apps and APIs more secure, and move you toward consolidated security tooling. July 26, 2021 Industry insights Security

Why don’t your security tools work anymore? Sean Leach As the internet landscape gets more complex, more API driven, and more distributed, many security and IT professionals are left wondering — why aren’t the security tools that were good enough a few years ago good enough now? July 22, 2021 Industry insights Security

Fastly and Okta partner to lock down layer 7 Sean Leach Layer 7 is a primary battleground for web application and API security. Fastly and Okta have partnered together to share threat intelligence, so security and development teams can better protect their systems. April 16, 2021 Security Company news

Engineering leaders: security is your job, too Sean Leach The rise of secure DevOps has left many security professionals vying for the attention and support of their engineering counterparts. What can engineering leaders do to bridge the gap? We have four ideas to help you build security into your DevOps culture, workflows, and goals. March 10, 2021 Culture + 3 more

The new rules for web app and API security Sean Leach Nearly everything we know about building web applications and APIs has changed in the last few decades. So why hasn't security? We argue it's time for a new approach to web app and API security, one that follows suit with how applications are really built and teams really work. February 08, 2021 DevOps Security

Apps That Shouldn’t Be Built at the Edge | Fastly Sean Leach Progressive developers are increasingly using the edge of the network to power more performant and customized apps. With the use cases mounting, it seems there's very little that can't be built at the edge. And aside from a few exceptions, that just might be true. July 27, 2020 Compute Engineering

Why Compute does not yet support JavaScript Sean Leach Building our own compiler toolchain allows Compute to be both performant and secure. It also means we have to bring developers’ most-loved language into the fold in the right way. June 29, 2020 Performance + 3 more

Compute Demo: New Serverless Compute Environment | Fastly Sean Leach Watch our Compute demo, and see the possibilities of our new serverless compute environment. December 17, 2019 Product + 2 more

TLS 1.2-only delivery is now available Sean Leach Earlier this year we updated you on our revised deprecation plan for TLS 1.0 and 1.1. We’re happy to announce that you can now request migration to TLS 1.2-only hosts if you’ve purchased a paid TLS option. June 30, 2016 Security

Update to our TLS 1.0 and 1.1 deprecation plan Sean Leach Last October, we announced our deprecation plan for TLS 1.0 and 1.1. The PCI Security Standards has since updated their guidance, and we are revising our deprecation schedule accordingly. February 03, 2016 Security

Fastly's plan for plan for TLS 1.0 and 1.1 deprecation Sean Leach The PCI DSS 3.1 standard has changed. In order to keep you up-to-date and secure online, we’re announcing our plan for TLS 1.0 and 1.1 deprecation. October 15, 2015 Security

Getting an A in security: SHA-2 migration and disabling RC4 Sean Leach As many of you know, TLS best practices have changed a lot in the past two years. Recently, Fastly has changed how we configure TLS to make it even more secure. This includes migrating our TLS certificates from SHA-1 to SHA-2 and disabling RC4 for all our services. February 03, 2015 Security

Securing the news: TLS for media sites Sean Leach TLS is especially applicable to news sites. News organizations bear a public responsibility to accurately report the news, and need to take the steps necessary to ensure credibility. The security of online news content is one of the first steps in verifying its veracity while protecting readers. January 22, 2015 Security