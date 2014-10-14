Sean Leach
Chief Product Architect, Fastly
Sean is Chief Product Architect at Fastly, where he focuses on driving the product and technology strategy, security and network research, as well as evangelizing Fastly globally.
-
Survey: 73% Rise in Cybersecurity Spend by 2023 | Fastly
Sean Leach
Fastly is excited to share the findings of a cybersecurity survey of IT and security leaders in a new report called, “Fighting fire with fire: Cybersecurity strategies are suffering as a result of complexity.”SecurityIndustry insights
-
Fastly named Customers' Choice for Web App and API Protection four years in a row | Fastly
Sean Leach
With this year’s achievement, we are the only vendor to be named a Customers’ Choice in the Gartner Peer Insights™ “Voice of the Customer” Web Application and API Protection report for four years in a row with an average rating of 4.9 out of 5.0 stars.ProductSecurity
-
With the launch of edge deployment, the Fastly Next-Gen WAF is first in the industry to offer a fully unified web app and API security solution
Sean Leach
The Fastly Next-Gen WAF (powered by Signal Sciences) protects apps wherever they live: on-premises, in containers, in the cloud, and — as of today — at the edge. This makes it the industry’s first and only unified WAF.Security
-
Fastly Gains Recognition in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™
Sean Leach
Gartner names Fastly a Challenger in the 2021 Magic Quadrant for Web Application and API Protection.Company news
-
Compute: The JavaScript Support you Demanded | Fastly
Sean Leach
With JavaScript now available for WebAssembly and Compute, you can get started faster than ever with a language you already know, while ensuring the speed and security you need in a serverless build environment.Product+ 2 more
-
4 Steps to Centralized Security Tooling
Sean Leach
Here are four repeatable steps that will help you pay down your security technical debt, make your apps and APIs more secure, and move you toward consolidated security tooling.Industry insightsSecurity
-
Why don’t your security tools work anymore?
Sean Leach
As the internet landscape gets more complex, more API driven, and more distributed, many security and IT professionals are left wondering — why aren’t the security tools that were good enough a few years ago good enough now?Industry insightsSecurity
-
Fastly and Okta partner to lock down layer 7
Sean Leach
Layer 7 is a primary battleground for web application and API security. Fastly and Okta have partnered together to share threat intelligence, so security and development teams can better protect their systems.SecurityCompany news
-
Engineering leaders: security is your job, too
Sean Leach
The rise of secure DevOps has left many security professionals vying for the attention and support of their engineering counterparts. What can engineering leaders do to bridge the gap? We have four ideas to help you build security into your DevOps culture, workflows, and goals.Culture+ 3 more
-
The new rules for web app and API security
Sean Leach
Nearly everything we know about building web applications and APIs has changed in the last few decades. So why hasn't security? We argue it's time for a new approach to web app and API security, one that follows suit with how applications are really built and teams really work.DevOpsSecurity
-
Apps That Shouldn’t Be Built at the Edge | Fastly
Sean Leach
Progressive developers are increasingly using the edge of the network to power more performant and customized apps. With the use cases mounting, it seems there's very little that can't be built at the edge. And aside from a few exceptions, that just might be true.ComputeEngineering
-
Why Compute does not yet support JavaScript
Sean Leach
Building our own compiler toolchain allows Compute to be both performant and secure. It also means we have to bring developers’ most-loved language into the fold in the right way.Performance+ 3 more
-
Compute Demo: New Serverless Compute Environment | Fastly
Sean Leach
Watch our Compute demo, and see the possibilities of our new serverless compute environment.Product+ 2 more
-
TLS 1.2-only delivery is now available
Sean Leach
Earlier this year we updated you on our revised deprecation plan for TLS 1.0 and 1.1. We’re happy to announce that you can now request migration to TLS 1.2-only hosts if you’ve purchased a paid TLS option.Security
-
Update to our TLS 1.0 and 1.1 deprecation plan
Sean Leach
Last October, we announced our deprecation plan for TLS 1.0 and 1.1. The PCI Security Standards has since updated their guidance, and we are revising our deprecation schedule accordingly.Security
-
Fastly's plan for plan for TLS 1.0 and 1.1 deprecation
Sean Leach
The PCI DSS 3.1 standard has changed. In order to keep you up-to-date and secure online, we’re announcing our plan for TLS 1.0 and 1.1 deprecation.Security
-
Getting an A in security: SHA-2 migration and disabling RC4
Sean Leach
As many of you know, TLS best practices have changed a lot in the past two years. Recently, Fastly has changed how we configure TLS to make it even more secure. This includes migrating our TLS certificates from SHA-1 to SHA-2 and disabling RC4 for all our services.Security
-
Securing the news: TLS for media sites
Sean Leach
TLS is especially applicable to news sites. News organizations bear a public responsibility to accurately report the news, and need to take the steps necessary to ensure credibility. The security of online news content is one of the first steps in verifying its veracity while protecting readers.Security
-
Disabling SSLv3 Due to POODLE Vulnerability
Sean Leach
Based on our understanding of the POODLE vulnerability (mainly the fact that there is currently no workaround), and the fact that we have very little traffic running over SSLv3 (around .5% globally), we are disabling SSLv3 for all Fastly SSL customers, effective immediately. This will mainly affect users of Windows XP Pre-service pack 3 combined with IE version 6. If you are in this group, please upgrade to a more recent browser.Security