Survey: 73% Rise in Cybersecurity Spend by 2023 | Fastly

As we head into 2023, organizations are increasingly facing uncertain business conditions and a fast-changing threat landscape.

In light of these growing concerns, Fastly joined with Sapio, a leading professional business and consumer market research company, to discover the top priorities and concerns of IT and security leaders – in the US and worldwide - for 2023 and beyond. Today, we’re excited to share the findings with you in a new report called, “Fighting fire with fire: Cybersecurity strategies are suffering as a result of complexity.”

The research examines responses from more than 1,400 key IT decision makers in large organizations spanning multiple industries across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Japan. Some key findings include:

Nearly three quarters (73%) of organizations worldwide are increasing their cybersecurity spending to protect themselves against future risks;

Despite higher cybersecurity budgets, only 61% of cybersecurity tools are fully active or deployed putting organizations at huge security risk;

42% of the security solutions that organizations buy or deploy overlap in covering the same threats requiring more expertise and resources to manage them; and

43% of IT leaders say currently the cybersecurity talent pool suffers from a lack of experience with relevant technologies leading to over-investing in overlapping solutions.

The study also highlights key obstacles that hinder organizations’ efforts to develop and manage strong cybersecurity postures, as well as suggestions for how to overcome these challenges.