Compute@Edge Demo: New Serverless Compute Environment | Fastly

Just last month, we launched Compute@Edge , our new serverless compute environment. Many of you have already applied for our private beta (which is still open — sign up if you haven’t already!), and we’re incredibly excited to help you build on the edge in bold, new ways.

Compute@Edge lets developers solve even more elaborate problems at the edge. The new platform has expanded what’s possible: beyond simply caching content, our customers can execute logic and build full-scale apps there as well. Here are just some of the use cases that simply weren’t possible until now:

API enablement. Fetch data from multiple backends and third-party services at the same time, then stitch that data back together. This allows for greater complexity in A/B testing or more customized experiences through GraphQL.

Personalized streaming experiences. Edge-side ad insertion (ESAI) is now possible using manifest manipulation to serve ads at the edge in real-time based on individual end-user profiles. Stay tuned for a future blog post on this use case.

Serverless applications. With more power, a more expressive programming model, and greater language support, developers will be able to build entire applications closer to the end-user.

And now, you can see it in action. During our annual customer conference, Altitude NYC, I gave a demo of Compute@Edge showcasing manifest manipulation — the ability for a single piece of content to be routed to the best performing servers for your users.