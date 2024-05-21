Edge network
Tackling Real-Time Ad Personalization for Live Streaming at the Edge
Alina Lehtinen-Vela
Discover how Fastly helped a major North American broadcaster overlay customized ads on live streams—without adding latency.CDN & Delivery+ 2 more
Key Trends in Edge Computing and AI Adoption: A Conversation with Google Cloud
Chris Buckley
Learn about the latest trends in edge computing, including insights from industry experts on how AI and modern CDNs are reshaping content delivery and user interaction.CDN & Delivery+ 7 more
Cache Me If You Can: HTTP Cache API Edition
Ajay Bharadwaj
Discover Fastly's programmable cache, a powerful feature of our Compute platform. Leverage our HTTP Cache APIs to enhance application performance and user satisfaction.CDN & Delivery+ 4 more
Fastly’s Edge Cloud Industry Reports: A Year in Review
John Agger
Explore our industry reports on edge cloud strategies, addressing performance and security challenges. Unlock innovative solutions for common business challenges.Industry insightsEdge network
What does it all mean? An introduction to semantic caching and Fastly’s AI Accelerator
Jesse von Doom
Fastly’s AI Accelerator is a pass-through API that makes semantic caching easy and works with your existing code.Compute+ 4 more
Build, Store, and Scale: Fastly Object Storage With Zero Egress Costs is Here
Jesse von Doom
Tired of high storage bills? Fastly Object Storage offers always-free egress and straightforward pricing, empowering your innovation without breaking the bank.CDN & Delivery+ 5 more
Fastly named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Edge Delivery Services 2024
Simon Wistow
Celebrating our recognition as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Edge Delivery Services 2024, Fastly remains dedicated to empowering developers with cutting-edge solutions.Edge network+ 3 more
Speeding up JavaScript on Compute
Chris Fallin
Discover how Fastly enhances JavaScript performance with our advanced compiler optimizations, achieving a remarkable 3x speedup for developers.Compute+ 2 more
Three Key Insights to Vetting an Edge Cloud Platform
Natalie Lightner
Discover how migrating to an advanced Edge Cloud platform can enhance performance, security, and innovation while reducing latency and costs for your organization.PlatformEdge network
Websites get faster when moving to Fastly
Lucas Olslund
Get real-time content control, boost performance, and develop modern applications, all faster at the edge. See how Fastly stacks up against Cloudflare.Performance+ 3 more
Where is the edge actually located?
Sue Smith
We continue our deep dive into what is edge computing with our next installment, where is the edge actually located?DevOpsEdge network
Build "For you" recommendations using AI on Fastly!
Andrew Betts, Dora Militaru
Forget the hype; where is AI delivering real value? Let's use edge computing to harness the power of AI and make smarter user experiences that are also fast, safe and reliable.DevOpsEdge network
Future-Proofing Your CDN: Why Infrastructure and Network Considerations Matter
Ashley Hurwitz
Beyond having great performance, it’s important to take a close look at the infrastructure and network that the CDN runs on.CDN & DeliveryEdge network
An easy intro to edge computing
Sue Smith
Wondering what edge computing is all about? It's a distributed computing framework that brings applications closer to data sources like IoT devices or local edge servers.CDN & DeliveryEdge network
It’s free, instant, and yours! Fastly’s free developer accounts are here
Simon Wistow
We’re excited to announce free developer accounts. You can instantly get started and take advantage of the most developer-friendly edge platform in the world.CDN & Delivery+ 7 more
Build a “For You” recommendation page in an hour with Fastly
Kailan Blanks, Andrew Betts
On this episode of Fastly Developers Live, we discuss the importance of curating a personalized "For You" page using Fastly.CDN & Delivery+ 6 more
Built with Fastly Spotlight: LeakSignal stops GenAI data leaks
Austin Spires, Wesley Hales
Learn about how LeakSignal leverages Fastly's industry-leading edge cloud platform to power its cutting-edge data flow governance solution.Edge network+ 3 more
Fastly's Observability Unleashed: New Updates and Insights
Dom Fee, Dom Soegono
Don't miss out on our upgraded Observability packages, providing customers with the ability to purchase multiple features in a single product package.Edge network+ 2 more
Fastly drives improved internet routing security with global push to adopt RPKI
Rob Bushell, Job Snijders, + 2 more
Fastly actively supports and participates in IETF, driving network security standards. Learn how we're enhancing routing security and improving industry standards for a safer Internet.CDN & Delivery+ 2 more
Chaotic Good: Resilience Stress Tests at the Edge
Kelly Shortridge
Getting started with chaos experimentation? In this post, we’ll walk through a small starter example experiment – verifying basic security assumptions on a website.Compute+ 4 more