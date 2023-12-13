Smarter Security Operations: Embracing Detection-as-Code Simran Khalsa, Gary Harrison, + 1 more Modernize security with Detection-as-Code. Learn how to automate threat detection & response using DevSecOps & tools like Fastly's WAF Simulator. June 04, 2025 DevOps + 2 more

Over a decade later: The evolution of instant purge Tyler McMullen, Julien Benoist Explore the decade-long evolution of Fastly's instant purge technology. Learn about our decentralized approach, challenges faced, and innovations in scalability. May 27, 2025 Performance + 2 more

We should still teach coding Sue Smith We should still teach coding, AI can't replace the critical thinking, creativity, and problem-solving skills that programming instills. May 27, 2025 DevOps Engineering

Building an actually secure MCP Server with Fastly Compute Kay Sawada Build a secure, scalable MCP Server with Fastly Compute. Learn to address vulnerabilities and ensure reliable performance for your LLM applications. May 23, 2025 Compute + 4 more

Using cURL to Test Origin Server Responses Matt Torrisi Curl, or cURL, is a utility that’s shipped by default on operating systems like MacOS and many Linux distributions that allows you to send an HTTP request to a URL and receive the result. In this post, we’ll walk you through how to use the tool to test an origin server’s response. May 20, 2025 Engineering Performance

Making the Internet Sustainable— Starting from Its Infrastructure Simon Wistow Making the internet greener starts with its infrastructure. Learn how edge computing and smarter content delivery reduce energy waste and carbon impact. March 28, 2025 CDN & Delivery + 2 more

Modern Web Application Firewalls vs. Legacy: What Today’s Security Teams Need David King, The Fastly Collective Legacy WAFS can come with a lot of shortcomings, that's why when designing the Fastly Next-Gen WAF, we set out to enable users with these four key benefits. March 18, 2025 Security + 2 more

Supercharge DevOps with a Developer-Friendly CDN Mili Mathews Discover how a developer-friendly CDN can enhance DevOps workflows, improve performance, and deliver seamless user experiences with Fastly and Google Cloud. March 03, 2025 CDN & Delivery + 3 more

The Gentle Art of Doing Things Differently Simon Wistow Discover how constraints can drive creativity and technological breakthroughs as we look back on the transformative impact of resourcefulness in the tech industry. February 20, 2025 Industry insights Engineering

How Fastly used Kubernetes to scale our platform engineering practice Hannah Aubry Explore Fastly's journey in fostering teamwork among developers to deliver fast and dependable digital experiences across the internet. October 15, 2024 DevOps + 2 more

Learn Fastly Compute in your browser in minutes Sue Smith Easily provide your users with a better experience by building a serverless edge computing app that runs on the Fastly network. September 18, 2024 Compute + 2 more

Detection as Code with Fastly's WAF Simulator Simran Khalsa, Fastly Security Research Team Being able to test and validate rule behavior is critical to a maintainable WAF. With our WAF Simulator, you can validate rules in a safe simulation environment. June 26, 2024 DevOps + 3 more

A modular Edge Side Includes component for JavaScript Compute Katsuyuki Omuro Fastly’s ESI library for JavaScript, now available on npm, allows you to add powerful ESI processing to your application. March 21, 2024 Edge network + 2 more

TLS: More secure; always fast Emmanuel Thompson This post details the journey of improving the security of TLS private keys and improving the performance and efficiency of TLS handshakes along the way. March 14, 2024 Privacy + 4 more

One Fastly - Unified Login Experience Sanjeev Nagvekar, Krishnan Ramachandran We are excited to announce the launch of a unified login experience across Fastly and Signal Sciences consoles to make it simpler and easier for you to access our products and services. March 04, 2024 Company news + 3 more

How to Protect Against Credential Stuffing Arun Kumar, Fastly Security Research Team In this post, we will discuss a low latency approach to detect these attacks by co-locating the password hashes in a KV Store, along with Compute on Fastly’s edge. February 23, 2024 Compute + 3 more

Test your Compute apps end-to-end with JavaScript Katsuyuki Omuro Automated testing is a vital part of app development, and now it's easier than ever to use JavaScript to write tests with the Compute Application Testing library. January 24, 2024 Engineering Product

Fastly can teach you about the Wasm future in just 6 talks Hannah Aubry The future of the web is Wasm — here's why. December 15, 2023 Industry insights + 3 more

The evolution of blocking David King, Sina Siar Flexibility is required for confident blocking decisions that impact as little legitimate traffic as possible. Learn more about the evolution of blocking. December 14, 2023 Security + 2 more