Back to blog

Follow and Subscribe

Engineering

  • Smarter Security Operations: Embracing Detection-as-Code

    Simran Khalsa, Gary Harrison, + 1 more

    Modernize security with Detection-as-Code. Learn how to automate threat detection & response using DevSecOps & tools like Fastly's WAF Simulator.

    DevOps
    + 2 more
    An illustration of a yellow, shining shield with a cracking gray shield peeling off of it

  • Over a decade later: The evolution of instant purge

    Tyler McMullen, Julien Benoist

    Explore the decade-long evolution of Fastly's instant purge technology. Learn about our decentralized approach, challenges faced, and innovations in scalability.

    Performance
    + 2 more

  • We should still teach coding

    Sue Smith

    We should still teach coding, AI can't replace the critical thinking, creativity, and problem-solving skills that programming instills.

    DevOps
    Engineering

  • Building an actually secure MCP Server with Fastly Compute

    Kay Sawada

    Build a secure, scalable MCP Server with Fastly Compute. Learn to address vulnerabilities and ensure reliable performance for your LLM applications.

    Compute
    + 4 more

  • Using cURL to Test Origin Server Responses

    Matt Torrisi

    Curl, or cURL, is a utility that’s shipped by default on operating systems like MacOS and many Linux distributions that allows you to send an HTTP request to a URL and receive the result. In this post, we’ll walk you through how to use the tool to test an origin server’s response.

    Engineering
    Performance

  • Making the Internet Sustainable— Starting from Its Infrastructure

    Simon Wistow

    Making the internet greener starts with its infrastructure. Learn how edge computing and smarter content delivery reduce energy waste and carbon impact.

    CDN & Delivery
    + 2 more
    An illustration of a keyboard with a lever in the middle and a hand pushing the lever forward

  • Modern Web Application Firewalls vs. Legacy: What Today’s Security Teams Need

    David King, The Fastly Collective

    Legacy WAFS can come with a lot of shortcomings, that's why when designing the Fastly Next-Gen WAF, we set out to enable users with these four key benefits.

    Security
    + 2 more

  • Supercharge DevOps with a Developer-Friendly CDN

    Mili Mathews

    Discover how a developer-friendly CDN can enhance DevOps workflows, improve performance, and deliver seamless user experiences with Fastly and Google Cloud.

    CDN & Delivery
    + 3 more

  • The Gentle Art of Doing Things Differently

    Simon Wistow

    Discover how constraints can drive creativity and technological breakthroughs as we look back on the transformative impact of resourcefulness in the tech industry.

    Industry insights
    Engineering

  • How Fastly used Kubernetes to scale our platform engineering practice

    Hannah Aubry

    Explore Fastly's journey in fostering teamwork among developers to deliver fast and dependable digital experiences across the internet.

    DevOps
    + 2 more

  • Learn Fastly Compute in your browser in minutes

    Sue Smith

    Easily provide your users with a better experience by building a serverless edge computing app that runs on the Fastly network.

    Compute
    + 2 more

  • Detection as Code with Fastly's WAF Simulator

    Simran Khalsa, Fastly Security Research Team

    Being able to test and validate rule behavior is critical to a maintainable WAF. With our WAF Simulator, you can validate rules in a safe simulation environment.

    DevOps
    + 3 more

  • A modular Edge Side Includes component for JavaScript Compute

    Katsuyuki Omuro

    Fastly’s ESI library for JavaScript, now available on npm, allows you to add powerful ESI processing to your application.

    Edge network
    + 2 more

  • TLS: More secure; always fast

    Emmanuel Thompson

    This post details the journey of improving the security of TLS private keys and improving the performance and efficiency of TLS handshakes along the way.

    Privacy
    + 4 more

  • One Fastly - Unified Login Experience

    Sanjeev Nagvekar, Krishnan Ramachandran

    We are excited to announce the launch of a unified login experience across Fastly and Signal Sciences consoles to make it simpler and easier for you to access our products and services.

    Company news
    + 3 more

  • How to Protect Against Credential Stuffing

    Arun Kumar, Fastly Security Research Team

    In this post, we will discuss a low latency approach to detect these attacks by co-locating the password hashes in a KV Store, along with Compute on Fastly’s edge.

    Compute
    + 3 more

  • Test your Compute apps end-to-end with JavaScript

    Katsuyuki Omuro

    Automated testing is a vital part of app development, and now it's easier than ever to use JavaScript to write tests with the Compute Application Testing library.

    Engineering
    Product

  • Fastly can teach you about the Wasm future in just 6 talks

    Hannah Aubry

    The future of the web is Wasm — here's why.

    Industry insights
    + 3 more

  • The evolution of blocking

    David King, Sina Siar

    Flexibility is required for confident blocking decisions that impact as little legitimate traffic as possible. Learn more about the evolution of blocking.

    Security
    + 2 more

  • WAF Simulator: Transforming DevSecOps Workflows

    Fastly Security Research Team, Simran Khalsa

    We're excited to announce Fastly's new WAF Simulator, which simplifies the testing process and provides the following key benefits.

    DevOps
    + 2 more
Fastly
© Fastly 2025