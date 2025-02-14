Super Bowl 2025: How Social Media Reacted in Real Time

The dust has settled on Super Bowl LIX, and the numbers are in—Nielsen reports that FOX and Tubi drew nearly 128 million viewers , making it the most-watched Super Bowl in history. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to FOX and Tubi on an incredible achievement.

The Super Bowl isn’t just the biggest night in football—it’s also one of the biggest nights for social media engagement. Year after year, fans, brands, and analysts flood social networks with real-time reactions, memes, and debates. But this year’s digital footprint revealed some fascinating new patterns that set 2025 apart from previous seasons.

The Biggest Spike: The Chiefs’ First Score

One of the most striking data points we observed from this year’s game was the single biggest spike in social media activity, which occurred at 5:43 p.m. PST when the Kansas City Chiefs put their first points on the board. The rush of excitement was immediate, as fans erupted in celebration (or less frustration, perhaps?), flooding social platforms with hot takes, GIFs, and clips of the play.

Interestingly, while scoring plays always generate engagement, this initial Chiefs touchdown saw a surge beyond what we’ve seen in past years. Perhaps it was the momentum shift or just the pent-up energy from pregame speculation, but whatever the reason, social media came alive at that moment more than any other.

Halftime Show: A Sustained Conversation, Not a Spike

In past years, we’ve seen spikes in social media activity the moment a halftime performer takes the stage, but this year presented a different trend. With Kendrick Lamar headlining the 15-minute show, the engagement levels remained fairly muted throughout the entire performance.

While the halftime show sparked a wave of questions on social media, we didn’t see particular spikes before, during, or right after his performance. As reported by media outlets, fans were indeed dissecting the deeper meaning behind his setlist, visuals, and thematic choices, while others debated whether it was the right fit for the Super Bowl stage. But not at a particularly heightened level, and rather than a single viral moment, the conversation remained steady, indicating that viewers were fully tuned in and reacting live instead of shifting focus back and forth between the performance and their phones.

This suggests a shift in how fans engage with the halftime show—rather than scrambling to post reactions in real-time, many may have been more immersed in watching. It also speaks to Lamar’s ability to command attention through a performance that built gradually, keeping audiences locked in.

The Death of the Surprise Ad?

Another trend that stood out was the noticeable drop in social media activity during commercial breaks—a stark contrast to years when big-budget Super Bowl ads would set the internet on fire. The reason? Likely, the now-common practice of revealing ads before the game even starts.

For years, Super Bowl commercials were treated like top-secret productions, only unveiled in real-time during the broadcast. This used to generate huge spikes in social engagement as viewers reacted to the unexpected twists, humor, and celebrity cameos. But in recent years, brands have increasingly released their commercials in advance, hoping to maximize exposure before game day. This year’s traffic patterns suggest that this strategy might be backfiring – at least when it comes to generating instant buzz.

By the time the ads aired live, the element of surprise was clearly lost, resulting in a significant decline in engagement during commercial breaks. Brands obviously want to maximize the benefits of the $800 million spent this year , but if they intend to recapture the viral excitement of previous years, they may need to rethink their strategy and restore the thrill of first-time reveals.

Final Thoughts

Social media activity during Super Bowl 2025 showed some notable shifts in fan behavior. Big plays still drive engagement, but halftime shows may now hold attention in a more sustained way rather than triggering single-moment spikes. Meanwhile, brands may need to reconsider their approach to ad rollouts if they want to reignite the social media buzz that made Super Bowl commercials legendary.

As digital habits continue to evolve, one thing remains clear—whether on the field or online, the Super Bowl is still the biggest show in town.

