Blog

Back to all stories
Follow and Subscribe

CDN & Delivery

November 21, 2019

Fast Path Failover Tech Boosts Delivery | Fastly

Improve traffic deliverability by mitigating the impact of internet weather by automatically detecting and re-routing underperforming edge connections.
Newer posts

Ready to get started?

Get in touch or create an account.

Try Fastly FreeTalk to an expert
Fastly
© Fastly 2024