Fastly Achieves "Deployed on AWS" Status

We’re excited to announce that Fastly Edge Cloud Platform is verified as a "Deployed on AWS" product in AWS Marketplace, signaling that Fastly (CDN and Security solutions) is hosted on AWS, helping customers like you maximize the value of AWS Marketplace procurement. Customers can confidently continue leveraging their AWS Marketplace spend to onboard Fastly and may qualify for meaningful savings on both their infrastructure and commitment coverage. Fastly customers retain full benefits under the new AWS policy when purchased on AWS Marketplace.

This recognition follows our competency certifications in Retail and Security – designations that recognize Fastly has demonstrated proven expertise that helps customers achieve their cloud security goals and helps retailers accelerate their digital transformation journeys, enabling them to maintain a competitive edge and deliver exceptional customer experiences. To receive the designations, AWS Partner Network (APN) Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

Why the Badge Matters

For Fastly, receiving the "Deployed on AWS" badge is a significant achievement that highlights our commitment to delivering secure, scalable, and high-performance solutions. By meeting these requirements, it reinforces our dedication to providing enterprise-grade solutions that meet the highest operational standards, making it even easier for AWS users to choose Fastly with confidence.

Customers choose to purchase Fastly through the AWS Marketplace to:

Streamline procurement with AWS-native purchasing workflows

Consolidate billing across AWS and third-party vendors

Simplify compliance with built-in AWS alignment

Maintain strategic partner engagement across your cloud ecosystem

Fastly's edge cloud is a highly programmable platform designed to take advantage of the modern internet.

Explore on the AWS Marketplace

Built for Performance in the AWS Cloud

From the edge to the core, Fastly is optimized for the cloud and built to scale with AWS. Our infrastructure leverages key AWS services for everything from telemetry to AI-powered insights, ensuring the flexibility, reliability, and scale our customers expect.

Unlike some legacy WAFs that don’t integrate well with automated deployment or existing tech stacks, Fastly's Next-Gen WAF can be deployed natively across any AWS environment, including:

Amazon EC2 and Lambda to support real-time traffic inspection and compute flexibility

Amazon CloudWatch and Kinesis to power real-time observability and event streaming

Amazon S3 and DynamoDB for resilient data handling and rapid rule propagation

Amazon Bedrock for powering AI/ML-driven security insights

Amazon Route 53 to seamlessly route users across the internet (Amazon Route 53 provides highly available and scalable Domain Name System (DNS), domain name registration, and health-checking cloud services)

From the Next-Gen WAF and Bot Management to serverless compute at the edge, Fastly empowers DevOps, security, and platform teams to act faster without compromising safety or performance. And now, as a fully “Deployed on AWS” partner, Fastly aligns even more closely with your AWS architecture, compliance needs, and financial strategy.