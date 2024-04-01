Compute
-
Building an actually secure MCP Server with Fastly Compute
Kay Sawada
Build a secure, scalable MCP Server with Fastly Compute. Learn to address vulnerabilities and ensure reliable performance for your LLM applications.Compute+ 4 more
-
Getting started with Fastly Object Storage: From CDN integration to serverless computing
Terri Allegretto, Robyn Bean
Learn how to leverage Fastly Object Storage for CDN integration and serverless computing. Reduce costs and optimize your workflow today.CDN & Delivery+ 2 more
-
Key Trends in Edge Computing and AI Adoption: A Conversation with Google Cloud
Chris Buckley
Learn about the latest trends in edge computing, including insights from industry experts on how AI and modern CDNs are reshaping content delivery and user interaction.CDN & Delivery+ 7 more
-
Cache Me If You Can: HTTP Cache API Edition
Ajay Bharadwaj
Discover Fastly's programmable cache, a powerful feature of our Compute platform. Leverage our HTTP Cache APIs to enhance application performance and user satisfaction.CDN & Delivery+ 4 more
-
Introducing Fastly Staging Environment: Test with Confidence, Deploy with Ease
Simon Wistow
Introducing Fastly's Staging Environment lets you test your CDN and Compute configurations effortlessly, with just a click, before they go live.CDN & Delivery+ 3 more
-
Profiling Fastly Compute Applications
Leon Brocard
Unlock superior web performance with Fastly Compute. Utilize our edge network and WebAssembly to build fast, secure applications tailored for your users.Compute+ 2 more
-
2024: End of Year Product Release Rewind
Leigh Clancy
We’re always improving the Fastly platform to enable developers, security experts, and more! See an overview of the product releases that we unveiled in 2024.CDN & Delivery+ 5 more
-
What does it all mean? An introduction to semantic caching and Fastly’s AI Accelerator
Jesse von Doom
Fastly’s AI Accelerator is a pass-through API that makes semantic caching easy and works with your existing code.Compute+ 4 more
-
Build, Store, and Scale: Fastly Object Storage With Zero Egress Costs is Here
Jesse von Doom
Tired of high storage bills? Fastly Object Storage offers always-free egress and straightforward pricing, empowering your innovation without breaking the bank.CDN & Delivery+ 5 more
-
Start your next Fastly Compute JavaScript application with npm init
Katsuyuki Omuro
If you're using Fastly Compute, the `npm init` script makes it easy to set up your projects with familiar tools.Compute+ 2 more
-
Speeding up JavaScript on Compute
Chris Fallin
Discover how Fastly enhances JavaScript performance with our advanced compiler optimizations, achieving a remarkable 3x speedup for developers.Compute+ 2 more
-
OpenJS Foundation and Fastly Announce Strategic Collaboration to Support the Evolution of the JavaScript Ecosystem
Austin Spires
The OpenJS Foundation is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Fastly, to enhance the performance, security, and scalability of JavaScript projects across the globe.DevOps+ 3 more
-
Fastly CLI on npm: now at your JavaScript fingertips
Katsuyuki Omuro
The Fastly CLI is your go-to open-source tool for seamless interaction with the Fastly API, enabling efficient management of services and deployments.Compute+ 2 more
-
Learn Fastly Compute in your browser in minutes
Sue Smith
Easily provide your users with a better experience by building a serverless edge computing app that runs on the Fastly network.Compute+ 2 more
-
It’s free, instant, and yours! Fastly’s free developer accounts are here
Simon Wistow
We’re excited to announce free developer accounts. You can instantly get started and take advantage of the most developer-friendly edge platform in the world.CDN & Delivery+ 7 more
-
Everything we announced at our first Fastly Special Event
Anil Dash
Fastly is making the internet better in an instant! In case you missed our first-ever special event for developers, check out all the highlights, features, and fun from the day!Company news+ 4 more
-
Build a “For You” recommendation page in an hour with Fastly
Kailan Blanks, Andrew Betts
On this episode of Fastly Developers Live, we discuss the importance of curating a personalized "For You" page using Fastly.CDN & Delivery+ 6 more
-
Chaotic Good: Resilience Stress Tests at the Edge
Kelly Shortridge
Getting started with chaos experimentation? In this post, we’ll walk through a small starter example experiment – verifying basic security assumptions on a website.Compute+ 4 more
-
Improving your WebSocket stack
John Agger
Websocket limitations can be costly and inefficient if you want to push a lot of real-time content. Discover how Websockets paired with Fastly Fanout improves real-time communication.Compute+ 2 more
-
Stay ahead of attackers by pushing your security perimeter to the edge
Blake Dournaee
An effective edge security strategy can provide significant benefits and protect organizations from the continually evolving threat landscape.Security+ 2 more