Building an actually secure MCP Server with Fastly Compute Kay Sawada Build a secure, scalable MCP Server with Fastly Compute. Learn to address vulnerabilities and ensure reliable performance for your LLM applications. May 23, 2025 Compute + 4 more

Getting started with Fastly Object Storage: From CDN integration to serverless computing Terri Allegretto, Robyn Bean Learn how to leverage Fastly Object Storage for CDN integration and serverless computing. Reduce costs and optimize your workflow today. March 24, 2025 CDN & Delivery + 2 more

Key Trends in Edge Computing and AI Adoption: A Conversation with Google Cloud Chris Buckley Learn about the latest trends in edge computing, including insights from industry experts on how AI and modern CDNs are reshaping content delivery and user interaction. February 12, 2025 CDN & Delivery + 7 more

Cache Me If You Can: HTTP Cache API Edition Ajay Bharadwaj Discover Fastly's programmable cache, a powerful feature of our Compute platform. Leverage our HTTP Cache APIs to enhance application performance and user satisfaction. February 05, 2025 CDN & Delivery + 4 more

Introducing Fastly Staging Environment: Test with Confidence, Deploy with Ease Simon Wistow Introducing Fastly's Staging Environment lets you test your CDN and Compute configurations effortlessly, with just a click, before they go live. January 27, 2025 CDN & Delivery + 3 more

Profiling Fastly Compute Applications Leon Brocard Unlock superior web performance with Fastly Compute. Utilize our edge network and WebAssembly to build fast, secure applications tailored for your users. January 13, 2025 Compute + 2 more

2024: End of Year Product Release Rewind Leigh Clancy We’re always improving the Fastly platform to enable developers, security experts, and more! See an overview of the product releases that we unveiled in 2024. December 18, 2024 CDN & Delivery + 5 more

What does it all mean? An introduction to semantic caching and Fastly’s AI Accelerator Jesse von Doom Fastly’s AI Accelerator is a pass-through API that makes semantic caching easy and works with your existing code. December 17, 2024 Compute + 4 more

Build, Store, and Scale: Fastly Object Storage With Zero Egress Costs is Here Jesse von Doom Tired of high storage bills? Fastly Object Storage offers always-free egress and straightforward pricing, empowering your innovation without breaking the bank. December 12, 2024 CDN & Delivery + 5 more

Start your next Fastly Compute JavaScript application with npm init Katsuyuki Omuro If you're using Fastly Compute, the `npm init` script makes it easy to set up your projects with familiar tools. December 11, 2024 Compute + 2 more

Speeding up JavaScript on Compute Chris Fallin Discover how Fastly enhances JavaScript performance with our advanced compiler optimizations, achieving a remarkable 3x speedup for developers. November 11, 2024 Compute + 2 more

OpenJS Foundation and Fastly Announce Strategic Collaboration to Support the Evolution of the JavaScript Ecosystem Austin Spires The OpenJS Foundation is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Fastly, to enhance the performance, security, and scalability of JavaScript projects across the globe. October 24, 2024 DevOps + 3 more

Fastly CLI on npm: now at your JavaScript fingertips Katsuyuki Omuro The Fastly CLI is your go-to open-source tool for seamless interaction with the Fastly API, enabling efficient management of services and deployments. October 17, 2024 Compute + 2 more

Learn Fastly Compute in your browser in minutes Sue Smith Easily provide your users with a better experience by building a serverless edge computing app that runs on the Fastly network. September 18, 2024 Compute + 2 more

It’s free, instant, and yours! Fastly’s free developer accounts are here Simon Wistow We’re excited to announce free developer accounts. You can instantly get started and take advantage of the most developer-friendly edge platform in the world. June 20, 2024 CDN & Delivery + 7 more

Everything we announced at our first Fastly Special Event Anil Dash Fastly is making the internet better in an instant! In case you missed our first-ever special event for developers, check out all the highlights, features, and fun from the day! June 20, 2024 Company news + 4 more

Build a “For You” recommendation page in an hour with Fastly Kailan Blanks, Andrew Betts On this episode of Fastly Developers Live, we discuss the importance of curating a personalized "For You" page using Fastly. June 20, 2024 CDN & Delivery + 6 more

Chaotic Good: Resilience Stress Tests at the Edge Kelly Shortridge Getting started with chaos experimentation? In this post, we’ll walk through a small starter example experiment – verifying basic security assumptions on a website. May 21, 2024 Compute + 4 more

Improving your WebSocket stack John Agger Websocket limitations can be costly and inefficient if you want to push a lot of real-time content. Discover how Websockets paired with Fastly Fanout improves real-time communication. April 09, 2024 Compute + 2 more