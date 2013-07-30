Blog

Engineering

July 14, 2015

Caching with CORS

July 9, 2015

Fastly Engineers Discuss Their Experience With Coding Bootcamps

May 21, 2015

The VCL Cookie Monster

This month's tip is more a theoretical exercise than anything else, just to show the power of VCL, and to explain a few regular expressions. I'm going to discuss VCL that deletes cookies.
April 22, 2015

Reusing backend connections to increase performance

Reusing connections between your Varnish instance and your backends (origins) is a good idea for multiple reasons. If your Varnish is on the same network as your backends and you're doing…
April 17, 2015

Tips for successfully migrating to Fastly

Moving to a new content delivery network (CDN) can seem daunting from an operational standpoint, and it’s important to ensure your CDN is set up correctly before you start migrating all your…
March 30, 2015

The benefits of using Varnish

Varnish is an open source web accelerator that is designed for high-performance content delivery. Learn more about what Varnish is and how Fastly's varnish can help accelerate your content.
March 18, 2015

Cache hit issues? Fix it | Fastly.

The cache hit ratio (or hit ratio for short) is the ratio of hits to cacheable requests (hits and misses combined). There's also cache coverage, the ratio of cacheable requests to all…
January 27, 2015

Analyze your origin logs to get a higher cache efficiency

If you want to increase the efficiency of your Varnish (or Fastly) cache, you need to figure out what traffic is not cached. By definition, any traffic that reaches your origin is not cached…
December 15, 2014

Normalizing the Host Header

In the continued quest to increase cache hit ratios, the chant is: "Normalize, normalize, normalize." Less variation in your requests means you have a higher chance of getting hits. This…
November 11, 2014

Overriding Origin TTL in Varnish, or My Beginner's Mistake

A long time ago, I was helping out at a gaming conference where there was an intranet CMS using a Twitter search plugin. Unfortunately, the rather saturated Internet connection was slowing…
August 18, 2014

Best practices for using the Vary header

Vary is one of the most powerful HTTP response headers. However, if used incorrectly, it can cause problems for developers. Understand vary header best practices to reduce mistakes and…
July 30, 2013

Surrogate Keys: Part 2

