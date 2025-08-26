We’re thrilled to announce that Fastly DDoS Protection has won a SiliconANGLE TechForward award in the Cloud Security category. In a head-to-head competition against strong cloud-native vendors like Aviatrix and Operant AI, we’re honored to receive this recognition. The TechForward awards recognize the technologies and solutions driving business forward. As the trusted voice of enterprise and emerging tech, SiliconANGLE applies a rigorous editorial lens to highlight innovations reshaping how businesses operate in our rapidly changing landscape.

An Award-Winning Foundation

Building on over a decade of experience defending against the largest attacks, we launched Fastly DDoS Protection last year - our adaptive and automated solution designed to combat application DDoS attacks. Leveraging knowledge from past solutions and services, we sought to build a product that customers could turn on and *poof* DDoS is gone.

In the short time since its launch, dozens of customers across industries and company sizes have adopted Fastly DDoS Solution, and recently, a panel of our peers took notice. 32 judges spanning industry, job title, and function came together to grant our solution this award.

What’d they see in our solution?

In addition to customers rating it at 4.8 stars on peer review sites like Gartner Peer Insights , they noted its:

Leading network capacity to absorb the biggest attacks Deployment in seconds with instant protection Technology capable of distinguishing viral moments and other legitimate spikes from malicious attacks

Stopping attacks with an industry-leading network

Fastly’s network acts as an overarching layer of protection for all customers running on it; In addition to the inherent Layer 3 and Layer 4 protection we provide with our leading network capacity of 462 Tbps1, every point of presence runs Fastly DDoS Protection, which limits any latency observed by comparable solutions in the market.

Fast deployment for even faster protection

With just the flip of a switch, anyone can deploy Fastly DDoS Protection and instantly mitigate application DDoS attacks. While cloud and edge deployments often necessitate architecture diagrams, discussions between engineers, and lengthy testing periods, Fastly DDoS Protection requires only an enablement toggle and a decision: Start blocking now or log what the system would’ve done to validate efficacy. Regardless of the decision, validating efficacy takes only seconds , with dashboards and deep dive views into individual attacks and insights into which rules were automatically generated to stop them. Our solution stands in stark contrast to industry norms, which often require lengthy learning periods that necessitate frequent repetition in response to policy updates.

Adaptive technology to automatically mitigate attacks

Fastly’s proprietary Adaptive Threat Engine powers the solution, automatically mitigating attacks on customer applications and APIs. Built on a two-pronged approach, it considers not only traffic spikes but also the characteristics of the traffic, ensuring that a massive spike in traffic for legitimate purposes - like a viral moment on social media or a marketing campaign - isn’t impacted by automated tooling. As the world’s applications and APIs continue generating additional revenue for their organizations, attackers have taken notice, firing consistently increasing attack traffic at customers since the start of 2025 . Thankfully, Fastly DDoS Protection ensures they don’t experience any performance degradation, outages, or increased operational costs.

Get started with Fastly’s award-winning DDoS Protection solution

Winning this award is just the beginning for Fastly DDoS Protection, and we have even more exciting updates on the way soon! Start leveraging our adaptive solution today and get up to 500,000 requests for free, or contact our team to learn more.

1 as of June 30, 2025