Introducing Fastly Security Advisories

Today we’re announcing Fastly Security Advisories. Fastly will publish these to address security concerns that either trigger customer interest or require customer action to address.

Security advisories will be published at https://www.fastly.com/security-advisories and will contain a summary of the issue, describe the impact to our customers, the fix or workarounds that customers need to take, and where to find more information.

We’re launching with two important Fastly Security Advisories today. One describes how Fastly addressed the glibc vulnerability which was published earlier this week. We are also releasing a Fastly Security Advisory related to a TLS edge-to-origin vulnerability that one of our own security engineers identified, and we worked to address over the last several months.

We hope these documents are useful to our customers. We welcome any feedback.