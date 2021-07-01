Learn More About Fastly's Origin Inspector

The uptime of origin infrastructure is essential to the success of any online endeavor, especially when critical business processes can’t afford to be interrupted. And ensuring uptime starts with the ability to see and analyze what’s happening with your traffic. Origin Inspector, now in beta, enables real-time reporting on your origin egress data on our edge cloud, directly in the Fastly user interface.

Whether your Fastly configuration employs a single origin, multi-cloud, or multi-CDN architecture, Origin Inspector provides real-time visibility of egress traffic received by our edge cloud, directly within Fastly. This allows you to effortlessly report — in real-time — each origin response, byte, status code, and more.

To get this level of information previously, you had to send log data to a third-party data collector, then correlate it with our metrics and stats . With the launch of Origin Inspector, you no longer need to build your own origin data collection pipelines to monitor and report on egress data. You can now do the following directly in Fastly:

Understand how much bandwidth your origin(s) are sending to Fastly;

Know what errors your origin is experiencing, and which specific origin is encountering failures;

Access analytics in the Fastly UI, instead of running your own third-party analytics solution; and

Gain visibility into your origin metrics to help you understand the extent to which our services reduce origin infrastructure and egress costs, especially with Media Shield and Cloud Optimizer .

Our customers are already leveraging the benefits of Origin Inspector with great results. “Using Origin Inspector to monitor real-time egress traffic and errors at the per-origin level hugely simplified our origin visibility — and we were able to connect it to our existing alerting solution,” Ryan Townsend, Co-Founder & CTO at SHIFT Commerce told us.