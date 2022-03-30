Building an actually secure MCP Server with Fastly Compute Kay Sawada Build a secure, scalable MCP Server with Fastly Compute. Learn to address vulnerabilities and ensure reliable performance for your LLM applications. May 23, 2025 Compute + 4 more

Key Trends in Edge Computing and AI Adoption: A Conversation with Google Cloud Chris Buckley Learn about the latest trends in edge computing, including insights from industry experts on how AI and modern CDNs are reshaping content delivery and user interaction. February 12, 2025 CDN & Delivery + 7 more

Profiling Fastly Compute Applications Leon Brocard Unlock superior web performance with Fastly Compute. Utilize our edge network and WebAssembly to build fast, secure applications tailored for your users. January 13, 2025 Compute + 2 more

Fastly named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Edge Delivery Services 2024 Simon Wistow Celebrating our recognition as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Edge Delivery Services 2024, Fastly remains dedicated to empowering developers with cutting-edge solutions. November 18, 2024 Edge network + 3 more

Speeding up JavaScript on Compute Chris Fallin Discover how Fastly enhances JavaScript performance with our advanced compiler optimizations, achieving a remarkable 3x speedup for developers. November 11, 2024 Compute + 2 more

It’s free, instant, and yours! Fastly’s free developer accounts are here Simon Wistow We’re excited to announce free developer accounts. You can instantly get started and take advantage of the most developer-friendly edge platform in the world. June 20, 2024 CDN & Delivery + 7 more

Build a “For You” recommendation page in an hour with Fastly Kailan Blanks, Andrew Betts On this episode of Fastly Developers Live, we discuss the importance of curating a personalized "For You" page using Fastly. June 20, 2024 CDN & Delivery + 6 more

WASI 0.2: Unlocking WebAssembly’s Promise Outside the Browser Tyler McMullen, Luke Wagner The WebAssembly System Interface (WASI) Subgroup recently reached a significant milestone by voting to launch WASI 0.2, also known as WASI Preview 2. April 17, 2024 Industry insights WebAssembly

A new level of security called for by the White House and Office of the National Cyber Director Anil Dash, Luke Wagner The White House and Office of the National Cyber Director called for the adoption of memory safe languages, and we see a way for existing code be more memory safe as well. February 27, 2024 Security + 4 more

Announcing standard Go support for Fastly Compute Jaskirat Singh Randhawa Fastly now offers support for the standard Go compiler for the Go SDK v1 on Fastly Compute. Developers can now unlock more possibilities for app development. September 13, 2023 Product + 2 more

Fastly Interns Making an Impact: Summer 2023 Christina Garvey At Fastly, we believe that a good internship program should make an impact, be educational and immersive. Meet our Summer 2023 interns! August 15, 2023 Culture WebAssembly

Fast Forward: Let’s build the good internet together Artur Bergman, Hannah Aubry We believe in an internet that is free, open, and safe for all. And we believe the only way to get there is if we all build and nurture it. Together. November 09, 2022 DevOps + 3 more

Compute: Go support has arrived! Mark McDonnell Fastly’s Compute platform enables customers to build high scale, globally distributed applications and execute code at the edge using popular languages such as Rust and JavaScript. Now you can use Go too! August 04, 2022 WebAssembly

OpenTelemetry Part 3: Using OpenTelemetry in Compute Katsuyuki Omuro Our first OpenTelemetry library for Compute is now available, enabling your Compute application to generate spec-compliant traces, providing deeper insights about its performance and resources. In this post I'll show you how easy it is to add this support to an edge application. July 21, 2022 DevOps + 3 more

Five ways to make your CDN work harder for you Chris Buckley, John Agger There are many more well-documented reasons to make a CDN part of your distribution. In this blog post we examine some lesser-known rationales to help you scale and improve your business. July 19, 2022 Streaming WebAssembly

Serverless Swift with Compute@Edge by Andrew Barba | Fastly Andrew Betts, Hannah Aubry Recently Andrew Barba, the engineer behind Swift Cloud, released a highly performant and fully featured Swift SDK for our Compute platform. And he built the initial release in just four days, to boot! Understandably impressed, we sat down with Andrew to learn about his goals and build process for the project. July 14, 2022 Customers + 2 more

The Guardian: Our day hacking with Compute Oliver Barnwell Our customers at the Guardian recently participated in an internal hack day with Compute to find creative solutions to business problems with the hands-on support of our team. Oliver Barnwell, a Full Stack Developer at the Guardian, walked us through the process of building his winning hackathon project on Compute in this guest post. June 01, 2022 Customers + 2 more

Fastly & Fauna aid Climatiq's data-driven climate decisions w/ distributed & serverless tech | Fastly Emily Friedberg Climatiq’s mission is to drive climate action through data and insight. In this blog post, we share how choosing Fauna as their database and Fastly’s Compute@Edge for their compute layer enabled Climatiq to achieve climate efficiency with their own architectures, and accelerate their ability to get their API in the hands of users. April 12, 2022 WebAssembly Compute

Meet the next iteration of JavaScript on Compute Christine Cole Today we’re happy to announce that we’ve made several improvements to Compute that substantially boost the performance of the JavaScript runtime, as well as the overall developer experience on the platform. April 06, 2022 Product + 3 more