WebAssembly
Building an actually secure MCP Server with Fastly Compute
Kay Sawada
Build a secure, scalable MCP Server with Fastly Compute. Learn to address vulnerabilities and ensure reliable performance for your LLM applications.Compute+ 4 more
Key Trends in Edge Computing and AI Adoption: A Conversation with Google Cloud
Chris Buckley
Learn about the latest trends in edge computing, including insights from industry experts on how AI and modern CDNs are reshaping content delivery and user interaction.CDN & Delivery+ 7 more
Profiling Fastly Compute Applications
Leon Brocard
Unlock superior web performance with Fastly Compute. Utilize our edge network and WebAssembly to build fast, secure applications tailored for your users.Compute+ 2 more
Fastly named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Edge Delivery Services 2024
Simon Wistow
Celebrating our recognition as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Edge Delivery Services 2024, Fastly remains dedicated to empowering developers with cutting-edge solutions.Edge network+ 3 more
Speeding up JavaScript on Compute
Chris Fallin
Discover how Fastly enhances JavaScript performance with our advanced compiler optimizations, achieving a remarkable 3x speedup for developers.Compute+ 2 more
It’s free, instant, and yours! Fastly’s free developer accounts are here
Simon Wistow
We’re excited to announce free developer accounts. You can instantly get started and take advantage of the most developer-friendly edge platform in the world.CDN & Delivery+ 7 more
Build a “For You” recommendation page in an hour with Fastly
Kailan Blanks, Andrew Betts
On this episode of Fastly Developers Live, we discuss the importance of curating a personalized "For You" page using Fastly.CDN & Delivery+ 6 more
WASI 0.2: Unlocking WebAssembly’s Promise Outside the Browser
Tyler McMullen, Luke Wagner
The WebAssembly System Interface (WASI) Subgroup recently reached a significant milestone by voting to launch WASI 0.2, also known as WASI Preview 2.Industry insightsWebAssembly
A new level of security called for by the White House and Office of the National Cyber Director
Anil Dash, Luke Wagner
The White House and Office of the National Cyber Director called for the adoption of memory safe languages, and we see a way for existing code be more memory safe as well.Security+ 4 more
Announcing standard Go support for Fastly Compute
Jaskirat Singh Randhawa
Fastly now offers support for the standard Go compiler for the Go SDK v1 on Fastly Compute. Developers can now unlock more possibilities for app development.Product+ 2 more
Fastly Interns Making an Impact: Summer 2023
Christina Garvey
At Fastly, we believe that a good internship program should make an impact, be educational and immersive. Meet our Summer 2023 interns!CultureWebAssembly
Fast Forward: Let’s build the good internet together
Artur Bergman, Hannah Aubry
We believe in an internet that is free, open, and safe for all. And we believe the only way to get there is if we all build and nurture it. Together.DevOps+ 3 more
Compute: Go support has arrived!
Mark McDonnell
Fastly’s Compute platform enables customers to build high scale, globally distributed applications and execute code at the edge using popular languages such as Rust and JavaScript. Now you can use Go too!WebAssembly
OpenTelemetry Part 3: Using OpenTelemetry in Compute
Katsuyuki Omuro
Our first OpenTelemetry library for Compute is now available, enabling your Compute application to generate spec-compliant traces, providing deeper insights about its performance and resources. In this post I'll show you how easy it is to add this support to an edge application.DevOps+ 3 more
Five ways to make your CDN work harder for you
Chris Buckley, John Agger
There are many more well-documented reasons to make a CDN part of your distribution. In this blog post we examine some lesser-known rationales to help you scale and improve your business.StreamingWebAssembly
Serverless Swift with Compute@Edge by Andrew Barba | Fastly
Andrew Betts, Hannah Aubry
Recently Andrew Barba, the engineer behind Swift Cloud, released a highly performant and fully featured Swift SDK for our Compute platform. And he built the initial release in just four days, to boot! Understandably impressed, we sat down with Andrew to learn about his goals and build process for the project.Customers+ 2 more
The Guardian: Our day hacking with Compute
Oliver Barnwell
Our customers at the Guardian recently participated in an internal hack day with Compute to find creative solutions to business problems with the hands-on support of our team. Oliver Barnwell, a Full Stack Developer at the Guardian, walked us through the process of building his winning hackathon project on Compute in this guest post.Customers+ 2 more
Fastly & Fauna aid Climatiq's data-driven climate decisions w/ distributed & serverless tech | Fastly
Emily Friedberg
Climatiq’s mission is to drive climate action through data and insight. In this blog post, we share how choosing Fauna as their database and Fastly’s Compute@Edge for their compute layer enabled Climatiq to achieve climate efficiency with their own architectures, and accelerate their ability to get their API in the hands of users.WebAssemblyCompute
Meet the next iteration of JavaScript on Compute
Christine Cole
Today we’re happy to announce that we’ve made several improvements to Compute that substantially boost the performance of the JavaScript runtime, as well as the overall developer experience on the platform.Product+ 3 more
Fastly + Fanout: real-time messaging and edge computing combined | Fastly
Simon Wistow
We're thrilled to join forces with Fanout. The integration of Fanout technology into our network will help enable real-time app development at the edge with improved time-to-market, reduced friction, and unprecedented scale.Company news+ 3 more