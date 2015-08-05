Raising $75 million to fund global expansion

In the past few months, we held our first customer summit, expanded our collaboration with Google Cloud Platform, partnered with SoftBank Corp., launched a new Osaka POP, hired Window Snyder as Chief Security Officer, opened a new office in Tokyo, and brought on some incredible new customers like iHeartMedia and Conde Nast.

Today, I’m excited to share that we’ve raised $75 million in Series D funding led by Iconiq Capital, with new contributions from existing investors Amplify Partners, August Capital, Battery Ventures, IDG Ventures, and O’Reilly AlphaTech Ventures.

We’re also announcing the addition of Dan Miller as Chief Financial Officer. Dan, who was previously Vice President of Finance at Netsuite, will help drive Fastly’s business growth.

The lack of innovation by traditional CDNs has frustrated many of our customers by holding back their ability to create faster, secure, and highly personalized user experiences. Over the coming months, we’ll continue to focus on performance, reliability, and security. We are committed to helping our customers build products, reduce infrastructure costs, and manage their business operations in real time.

We’re also expanding our team across product, sales, engineering, marketing, operations, and customer support, so come join us as we work towards building a faster Internet.