Back to all stories
Security
December 4, 2014
Caching the Uncacheable: CSRF Security
In this post, I investigate several strategies for maintaining security while improving cacheability. I use Ruby on Rails for the examples, but the techniques apply to nearly any web…
James A Rosen
October 14, 2014
Disabling SSLv3 Due to POODLE Vulnerability
Sean Leach
July 30, 2014
More Advanced Security Features for Your Fastly Account
Simon Wistow
April 9, 2014
Fastly Update on 'Heartbleed'
Here’s the latest update on the ongoing resolution to critical OpenSSL vulnerability CVE-2014-0160, aka 'Heartbleed,' which was announced on April 7th and affects nearly every Internet…
Christopher Brown
