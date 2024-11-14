Streamline Your Logging with Grafana Integration

Are you eager to integrate your logs with Grafana?

The demand for real-time insights has become a critical imperative for businesses striving to maintain performance and operational efficiency. Effective and reliable logging plays a vital role in monitoring applications and infrastructure. Fastly's Real-Time Log Streaming feature lets you automatically save logs to a third-party service, making storage and analysis a breeze.

We’re excited to announce support for Grafana Cloud as a new endpoint for streaming your logs!

Grafana stands out as a powerful tool for analyzing and visualizing log data and is an essential asset for any environment that requires advanced data visualization, timely monitoring, and comprehensive analysis. With Grafana Cloud , you can easily enable observability, ranging from operational dashboards to a fully centralized system, without the complexity of setting up and maintaining your own infrastructure. Combining logs, metrics, and traces in a single platform allows you to quickly spot specific patterns and trends.

Take your logging capabilities to the next level with Fastly’s real-time log streaming to Grafana Cloud – if you’d like to learn more about its capabilities, check out the docs to get started . As always, if you have any questions, please reach out to support@fastly.com .