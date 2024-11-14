Streamline Your Logging with Grafana Integration
Are you eager to integrate your logs with Grafana?
The demand for real-time insights has become a critical imperative for businesses striving to maintain performance and operational efficiency. Effective and reliable logging plays a vital role in monitoring applications and infrastructure. Fastly's Real-Time Log Streaming feature lets you automatically save logs to a third-party service, making storage and analysis a breeze.
We’re excited to announce support for Grafana Cloud as a new endpoint for streaming your logs!
Grafana stands out as a powerful tool for analyzing and visualizing log data and is an essential asset for any environment that requires advanced data visualization, timely monitoring, and comprehensive analysis. With Grafana Cloud, you can easily enable observability, ranging from operational dashboards to a fully centralized system, without the complexity of setting up and maintaining your own infrastructure. Combining logs, metrics, and traces in a single platform allows you to quickly spot specific patterns and trends.
Take your logging capabilities to the next level with Fastly’s real-time log streaming to Grafana Cloud – if you’d like to learn more about its capabilities, check out the docs to get started. As always, if you have any questions, please reach out to support@fastly.com.
We’ll continue to add new endpoints to serve your needs in building the internet of tomorrow. Keep us posted on what works well or other integrations you’d like to see.