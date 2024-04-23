Namit Shivaram
Staff Product Manager, Observability, Fastly
Namit Shivaram is a Staff Product Manager at Fastly, driving the execution and launch of innovative observability products tailored to offer real-time visibility and insights into traffic, security, and performance metrics. Before Fastly, she was a product manager working on business intelligence and analytics platform products aimed at facilitating informed decision-making and improving operational efficiency for enterprise business users.
-
Streamline Your Logging with Grafana Integration
Namit Shivaram
Enhance your business performance with Fastly's Real-Time Log Streaming, now supporting Grafana Cloud for effortless log storage and insightful analysis.ObservabilityProduct
-
Introducing Log Explorer & Insights: Actionable data at your fingertips
Namit Shivaram
Introducing Log Explorer & Insights, which unlocks valuable insights within your log data to drive informed decisions and identify opportunities for optimization and innovation.ObservabilityProduct
-
Introducing Log Manager & Insights - Now in Beta
Namit Shivaram
We are thrilled to announce the launch of Log Manager & Insights, now in beta! Store, inspect, and monitor your log data on the Fastly platform.ProductObservability