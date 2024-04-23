Back to blog

Namit Shivaram

Staff Product Manager, Observability, Fastly

Namit Shivaram is a Staff Product Manager at Fastly, driving the execution and launch of innovative observability products tailored to offer real-time visibility and insights into traffic, security, and performance metrics. Before Fastly, she was a product manager working on business intelligence and analytics platform products aimed at facilitating informed decision-making and improving operational efficiency for enterprise business users.

