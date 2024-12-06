Building a better application DDoS solution

Los desarrolladores son el futuro de las empresas

Aprende más
EmpresaEl equipo que está detrás de las mejores experiencias onlineMapa de la redUna nueva arquitectura para un internet modernoRelaciones con analistas del sectorDescubre lo que los analistas del sector opinan de FastlyNoticiasNoticias y anuncios recientesPlataformaLa plataforma que impulsa la calidad, la velocidad y la seguridad de las experiencias digitalesHistorias de clientesAsí es como se alcanza el éxito en internetEventosAsiste a eventos en el que participa FastlyVacantesÚnete al equipo que está mejorando internet

La plataforma de edge cloud de Fastly

Ver todos los productos
Distribución de contenidos (CDN)Ofrece experiencias rápidas y personalizadas en todo el mundoStreaming en directoOfrece experiencias de streaming en vivo sin interrupcionesStreaming de vídeo bajo demandaOfrece las mejores experiencias de vídeo bajo demandaMedia Shield Optimiza los despliegues de múltiples CDNOn-The-Fly PackagerEmpaquetado de vídeo dinámico y en tiempo realImage OptimizerProcesamiento rápido de imágenes en el bordeEquilibrador de cargaControl pormenorizado sobre las decisiones de enrutamientoCifrado TLSSimplifica la gestión de TLSOrigin Connect Disfruta de línea directa con FastlyDirecciones IPGestiona fácilmente las direcciones IPHTTP3 y QUICProtocolos modernosAPI de investigación de dominiosDescubrimiento instantáneo y preciso de nombres de dominioObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees
WAF de última generaciónSeguridad moderna para API y aplicaciones web en cualquier entornoBot ManagementDetección y mitigación de ataques de botsDDoS ProtectionMitigación automática de ataques disruptivos y distribuidosSeguridad de APIProtege los puntos de conexión de tus APIProtección en el lado del clienteDefiéndete ante ataques en el lado del clienteAI Bot ManagementEvita que los bots con IA rastreen el contenido de una web
Informática en el bordePasa tus aplicaciones al borde: nuestra plataforma instantánea te ayudará a crear experiencias increíbles para tus usuariosKey Value StoreUn almacén de clave-valor rápido a más no poder y tan fácil de usar como las herramientas de bases de datos que ya conocesWebSockets y Fanout Mensajería instantánea a escala mundial con personalización integral y configuración sencillaSDK para desarrolladoresPrograma los mismos servicios que usamos para crear productos de FastlyEnterprise sin servidoresLa plataforma sin servidores más potente, creada con normas abiertas e integrada con toda la gama de productos de FastlyIAAcelera tus cargas de trabajo de IA y mejora la eficiencia con el almacenamiento semántico en cachéObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress feesCaché programableObtén acceso programático completo a la misma caché legendaria que impulsa nuestra CDN.Servidor MCPControl por IA para tus servicios Fastly.
Registros en tiempo realEnvío y análisis de registros en tiempo realEdge ObserverDatos históricos y en tiempo real sobre el tráficoDomain InspectorEvaluación de datos a nivel de dominioOrigin InspectorDatos exhaustivos desde el origen hasta el edgeAlertasCrea notificaciones acerca de métricas de serviciosLog Explorer &amp; InsightsInteractúa con datos prácticos

Un servicio tan extraordinario como los resultados

Ver todos los servicios
Servicios profesionalesAsistencia experta para migrar u optimizar tu servicio de distribuciónServicios de entretenimiento en vivoExperiencias de streaming en vivo que se adaptan a tu públicoPlanes de soporteUna asistencia inmejorable de principio a finCDN gestionadaControl y flexibilidadManaged SecurityUna protección para aplicaciones web gestionada por expertosAtención al clienteEl soporte de Fastly te ayuda a crecer como nunca

Soluciones digitales innovadoras

Descubre todas nuestras soluciones
Streaming de contenido multimediaExperiencias de cine con el streaming en vivo y bajo demandaNuevos contenidos multimediaAlto rendimiento para los medios de comunicación del mañanaPrensa digitalContenidos en tiempo real y mejor experiencia para los lectoresRetail y comercio electrónicoExperiencias personalizadas al vuelo y a escalaServicios financierosSeguridad integrada para proteger los datos de los clientesTecnología puntaEscalabilidad instantánea al ritmo de tu crecimientoTurismo y hosteleríaExperiencias online personalizadas para tus huéspedes y viajerosFormación onlineExperiencias de aprendizaje seguras y a escalaVideojuegosImpulsa la próxima victoria de tus jugadores con descargas de juegos ultrarrápidas y segurasiGamingDistribuye experiencias de juego rápidas, seguras, ininterrumpidas y atractivas en el borde
Ahorro en infraestructuraHaz que tus gastos en la nube sean más bajos y predeciblesOptimización multinubeReduce la complejidad y unifica tus recursos en la nubeConfianza de los clientesMás información sobre las iniciativas de confianza de los clientes de FastlySoluciones de privacidadDescubre cómo puedes proteger los datos de tus usuariosPanel de sostenibilidadConsulta tu consumo de electricidad y tus emisiones de GEI en la plataforma de Fastly

Herramientas para desarrollar experiencias a lo grande

Prueba Fastly gratis
DesarrolladoresNo esperes más para crear algo increíbleFast ForwardA la vanguardia de la seguridad en internetHerramientas de desarrolloLas mejores herramientas para los mejores equiposSDK para desarrolladoresPrograma los mismos servicios que usamos para crear productos de FastlyComunidadInteractúa con desarrolladores de todo el mundoRegistrarseCrea una cuenta de desarrollo gratuita

Ayuda a hacer de internet un lugar más rápido, seguro y atractivo con Fastly

Por qué colaborar con FastlyAyuda a ofrecer experiencias rápidas, seguras y atractivasPartners de la nubeConoce las ventajas de combinar Fastly con tus servicios en la nubePartners de canalAmplía tu oferta y tus posibilidades con los productos de FastlyPartners de tecnología e integraciónDescubre nuestro ecosistema de partners
Accede al portal de partnersEncuentra todos los recursos para partners de Fastly en un único lugarConviértete en partnerImpulsa tu negocio distribuyendo o recomendando los productos de FastlyEncuentra un partnerTe ayudamos a encontrar el partner que necesitas

Obtén ayuda con Fastly

DocumentaciónSaca todo el partido a FastlyBiblioteca de recursosAccede a hojas de datos, informes y mucho másFastly AcademyAprendizaje práctico sobre los productos de FastlyCentro de aprendizajeConoce la tecnología que impulsa lo mejor de internetBlogNuestras reflexiones e ideas más recientesInvestigación de seguridadSeguridad reforzada por medio de la investigaciónPunto de vista de Fastly Explora conocimientos de los expertos y del sector
Centro de soporteEstamos a tu disposiciónContactoHabla con nosotros hoy mismo
Volver al blog

Síguenos y suscríbete

Sólo disponible en inglés

Por el momento, esta página solo está disponible en inglés. Lamentamos las molestias. Vuelva a visitar esta página más tarde.

Building a better application DDoS solution

Liam Mayron

Director, Security Products

David King

Group Product Marketing Manager, Security

SeguridadProductoNoticias de la empresa

Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks remain among the most prevalent and disruptive, despite being around for decades. From the MAFIABOY attacks in 2000 (800 Mbps),  to the Mirai botnet in 2016 (1 Tbps) and, more recently, the massive 3.47 Tbps attack on Azure, there’s no question that DDoS remains a threat to even the largest services. DDoS attacks are not only increasing in size but in frequency and sophistication as well. Not only do attacks deny legitimate requests, but also slow down legitimate requests and increase operator costs.  While the big attacks make headlines, the reality is that DDoS is a threat that every organization is actively fighting. Our apps and APIs have become some of our organization’s most valuable assets. They generate opportunities and directly contribute to revenue. However, Verizon’s DBIR notes the attack is “responsible for more than 50% of incidents analyzed this year”. It’s clear that we need to reassess the effectiveness of existing solutions.

DDoS impacts all types of infrastructure. For example, solutions focused on DNS, the network, and applications are available. Threats to application DDoS remain acute. For example, NETSCOUT identified a 43% increase in application-layer attacks compared to 1H 2023. DDoS remains a threat to all applications and APIs.

Fastly and others in the market have offered application DDoS solutions for over a decade. However, there are several areas where today’s solutions can be improved upon: 

1. Identifying attacks automatically for customers of any size, especially smaller ones

2. Mitigating accurately without customer tuning

3. Enabling quickly and working immediately

Introducing Fastly DDoS Protection

We set out to build a better application DDoS solution. Today, we’re excited to announce the general availability of Fastly DDoS Protection.

Fastly DDoS Protection rapidly deploys and automatically protects against disruptive and distributed threats to maintain the performance and availability of your applications and APIs. From startups launching their first mobile app to the world’s largest e-commerce sites, every application and API on the internet is susceptible to DDoS attacks slowing their service, inflating cloud expenses, or, worse, taking them offline. With Fastly DDoS Protection, anyone can flip a switch and enable immediate protection. The solution leverages Fastly’s global edge capacity of 353 Tbps as of June 30, 2024, to absorb massive network layer attacks while using proprietary, adaptive techniques to automatically block malicious traffic before it impacts you.

Identifying attacks automatically for customers of any size

The security community notes when the latest vendor announces they’ve mitigated the largest DDoS attack on record, and while we agree that’s a feat worth publicizing, the reality for many organizations is that they’ll never experience an attack on that scale. Instead, you’ll face a barrage of smaller attacks that impact performance and availability but frequently aren’t detected or mitigated. Why? They weren’t big enough to register as an attack. Catching a massive spike in traffic is straightforward, but catching an attack at your scale requires a better approach.

Fastly DDoS Protection is built to flexibly scale to address DDoS for the biggest customers in the world, down to the smallest. Our detection is fed continuously by the baseline traffic on each of your services. This is especially important for organizations that have big discrepancies in traffic across their applications and APIs. Your main services may be heavily trafficked, whereas others see far less. However, both are accessible to attackers, and both need protection. Protection at your scale results in fewer false negatives (DDoS attacks let through) that impact your performance, availability, and operational costs as that traffic floods your cloud or other origin infrastructure.

Mitigating accurately without customer tuning

Organizations are quickly moving (or aspiring) towards a DevSecOps motion that brings platform engineering teams into tasks traditionally managed by security teams. DDoS attacks are counterproductive to platform engineering efforts focused on keeping a site scalable, stable, reliable, up and running.

DDoS attacks represent an attempted disruption of business and if the job of platform engineering is to keep the site up and running, this would fall squarely in their lap. This highlights the importance of a solution that requires no tuning or even security expertise. That benefit isn’t lost on security teams still owning DDoS mitigation. A solution that doesn’t require fine-tuning enables security teams to spend less time fighting DDoS attacks, but rather dedicate those resources to initiatives that require their expertise.

Fastly DDoS Protection is built on our proprietary Adaptive Threat Engine. Originally developed to protect our platform, we’ve enhanced the core technology to automatically detect, identify, and mitigate DDoS attacks on your services. The Adaptive Threat Engine is highly accurate and limits undesired impacts to legitimate traffic. It doesn’t rely solely on signatures or fingerprints like other tools. When unexpected volumetric traffic events arise, Fastly’s Adaptive Threat Engine validates their legitimacy and, if malicious, begins scanning a comprehensive list of characteristics to identify and confidently mitigate attacks.

Imagine you’re at the optometrist and they’re flipping through lenses getting your prescription. “Option 1 or 2, 1 or 3”. Over time, they add, and subtract lenses until they identify your unique prescription. The Adaptive Threat Engine works using a similar concept. When attacks come in, the engine starts with one attribute that roughly matches the spike and continues to improve the match by adding and subtracting characteristics such as IP address, HTTP protocol, TLS properties, GeoIP, network egress/ingress routes, and more until it uncovers the unique identity of the attacks. Then, it blocks.

Mitigating accurately without manual, custom tuning means you’ll never waste resources fighting DDoS attacks. Surely, those resources can be better spent elsewhere. Fastly DDoS    Protection nearly eliminates your ongoing product maintenance.

Deploying quickly and working immediately

DDoS attacks can occur suddenly and without warning. This can result in urgent situations where a solution must be procured and deployed quickly, particularly when revenue is threatened or impacted. 

Fastly DDoS Protection deploys at the Fastly edge and automatically protects your apps and APIs from disruption. No matter your architecture, you can deploy Fastly’s DDoS Protection to gain speedy, scalable defenses. Deployment happens in seconds, and once your service is set up for traffic, protection is as simple as flipping a switch – click on, DDoS gone. Fastly DDoS Protection can begin protecting your apps and APIs immediately. Deploying quickly and working right away creates incredibly fast time-to-value (TTV) for your organization so you can keep your sites performant and available while making the most of your investment.

Every application and API needs DDoS protection

DDoS solutions have been around for years, and yet, organizations are still feeling their impact on performance and availability. We’re excited to introduce a better approach to application DDoS defense. Fastly DDoS Protection is the scalable, automatic, and versatile solution to fight API and application DDoS attacks. It identifies and mitigates attacks on customers of any size automatically and deploys in seconds to rapidly defend against DDoS attacks. As DDoS attacks continue growing in size, frequency, and complexity, Fastly DDoS Protection is the solution to keep your applications and APIs performant and available. Turn it on, and DDoS is gone. Fastly DDoS Protection is now available and you can contact us to get started.

¿Listo para empezar?

Ponte en contacto con nosotros
Habla con un experto