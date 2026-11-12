We’re proud to share that Fastly has been named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Edge Distribution Platforms .

For a long time, “the edge” meant caching: put content closer to users and make it load, display, and playback faster. While that’s still part of its job, it's no longer the whole job. Today, teams run application logic at the edge, protect APIs there, and monitor traffic in real time. They’re starting to govern AI traffic there too. Fastly was built to support this work from the start, and we’re glad to see us recognized.

Here’s what we believe matters for teams building at the edge - and how we approach it at Fastly:

An architecture built for developers. Our WebAssembly-based serverless compute, support for languages like Rust, Go, JavaScript, and C++, and fast cache invalidation let engineering teams put real application logic at the edge without added operational burden.

Performance that holds up. Traffic optimization is where we scored the strongest. Intelligent routing helps traffic steer around network degradation, so streaming and e-commerce experiences stay fast when it matters.

Security and visibility in the same place. We focus on integrating comprehensive API protection, bot management, DDoS defense, and real-time observability. We think these capabilities belong on the same platform as delivery and compute, not bolted on afterward.

We’re investing in what comes next, including edge AI services, active API governance, and tools that let you manage the platform using natural language. We believe that as applications become more distributed and more AI-driven, teams need more ways to process requests, understand performance, and enforce security at the edge. That’s the direction we’re building toward, with investments shaped by the needs we see across our customers and the applications they’re developing.

Earlier this year, Fastly was named a 2026 Gartner® Peer Insights™ "Voice of the Customer" for Edge Distribution Platforms , based on customer reviews. Thank you to the customers and developers who build on Fastly every day. Your feedback shapes what we build next, and we’re proud to share this moment with you.

Download the full report to see how Gartner evaluated the market and where we landed.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Edge Distribution Platforms, Amol Vishwanath Nerlekar, Brandon Medford, Jimmy Chuang, 5 November 2026. Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Edge Distribution Platforms, By Peer Community Contributor, 30 June 2026. Gartner, Magic Quadrant and Peer Insights are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

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